 jump to example.com

Stanford Professor Robert Reich to speak at W&L

Published Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2017, 10:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Robert ReichRobert Reich, professor of political science at Stanford University, will give a lecture at Washington and Lee University on March 30 at 5 p.m. in Northen Auditorium, Leyburn Library.

His talk, Repugnant to the Whole Idea of a Democratic Society?: On the Role of Philanthropic Foundations,” is free and open to the public. 

“Philanthropic foundations represent the institutional codification and promotion of plutocratic voices in democratic societies. With low accountability, donor-directed preferences in perpetuity and generous tax subsidies, they are institutional oddities,” said Reich. “What, if anything, confers democratic legitimacy on foundations?

“I will discuss why foundations might be a threat to democratic governance and then defend a particular mode of operation that offers redemption. I argue that foundations can play an important discovery role in democracy, a mechanism for experimentation in social policy over a long time horizon,” Reich continued.

His current research focuses on the relationship among philanthropy, democracy and justice with two book manuscripts unpublished on the topic, “Just Giving: Toward a Political Theory of Philanthropy” plus “Philanthropy in Democratic Societies” (eds.) published in the fall 2016.

Reich also has courtesy appointments in philosophy and at the Graduate School of Education at Stanford. He is the faculty director of the Center for Ethics in Society and faculty co-director of the Center on Philanthropy and Civil Society (publisher of the Stanford Social Innovation Review). He also is the co-director of the Digital Civil Society Lab.

Other publications include “Repugnant to the Whole Idea of Democracy? On the Role of Foundations in Democratic Societies” (2016), in PS: Political Science and Politics; “Occupy the Future” (co-ed., 2013); and “Education, Justice, and Democracy” (co-ed., 2013).

He is a board member of GiveWell.org, a nonprofit dedicated to finding giving opportunities through in-depth analysis and the magazine Boston Review.

Reich’s lecture is the last talk in the year-long series on Markets and Morals and is sponsored by W&L’s Roger Mudd Center for Ethics.

For more information about this series, see wlu.edu/mudd-center/programs-and-events/2016-2017-markets-and-morals.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 