Standard Calibrations to invest $508,500 to expand operation in Chesapeake

Standard Calibrations, Inc., a global instrumentation and controls company, will invest more than $508,500 to expand its engineering operation in the City of Chesapeake. SCI is experiencing rapid business growth due to its work globally with high-profile data centers, such as those found in social media, software, financial, government, and other related industries. The expansion will create 150 new jobs.

“Helping small businesses like Standard Calibrations thrive and reinvest in the commonwealth is key to our mission to diversify and build the new Virginia economy,” said Governor McAuliffe. “SCI has built an impressive customer base, including the U.S. Department of Defense, in addition to a number of commercial and industrial sectors. We are proud to support the expansion of SCI, a SWaM-certified company that has spent more than 25 years in the City of Chesapeake and Virginia.”

Founded in 1989, Standard Calibrations, Inc. has evolved into a leader in the industry of sensor and instrumentation calibration, repair, and configuration with an outstanding reputation for quality and safety. The company’s offerings include valves, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, calibration/start-up services (ISO 17025-Accredited), critical environmental system configuration, engineering design, instrumentation qualification testing, and installation services. With over 40,000 square feet of laboratories, clean rooms, and industrial fabrication areas, SCI is prepared to handle any project large or small. SCI has offices in Virginia and California dedicated to meeting customer needs around the world.

“Virginia is home to several of the nation’s leading engineering programs, providing a fertile environment for Standard Calibrations to expand and skilled talent to support its growth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Our existing businesses play a critical role in Virginia’s economic vitality, and it is exciting that the company’s growth is spurred by one of our top economic drivers—data centers. We congratulate SCI on its success in the City of Chesapeake and 150 new, high-quality jobs for Virginians.”

“I am excited that Standard Calibrations has chosen to expand its workforce and technology footprint in the City of Chesapeake,” said Secretary of Technology Karen Jackson. “Hampton Roads, and the commonwealth as a whole, are experiencing strong technology company growth and Standard Calibrations has created a niche for itself that will not only support future growth in key industries such as data centers, but also position the company for long-term success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Standard Calibrations’ new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Virginia has been home to SCI since its inception in 1989 due to the vast opportunities from the maritime, Department of Defense, and other governmental agencies in the area, which has historically been the core of our business,” said President of Standard Calibrations, Inc. Floyd Cross. “In recent years the focus has been on industrial applications, which includes data centers. SCI is strategically located in Virginia to service customers not only globally, but also domestically, as the U.S. possesses the largest concentration of data centers in the world.”

“Standard Calibrations’ hard work has paid off as the company has strategically diversified its operations from solely relying on the defense sector to commercial enterprises in the fast-paced data center sector,” said Steven C. Wright, Director, City of Chesapeake, Department of Economic Development. “Standard Calibrations’ ability to earn the trust of high profile data centers and other global leaders in this growing industry is no small feat. We’re proud of Standard Calibrations accomplishments and look forward to their continued longevity as they grow their future workforce.”

“Standard Calibrations is a great example of the success small businesses can achieve in Chesapeake,” said Senator Lionell Spruill. “I am thrilled to see the company growing its employment, as these 21st-century jobs are critical to a healthy economy. I am proud to have SWaM-certified Standard Calibrations in my district, and stand ready to support the company’s future growth.”

“The 78th House District has benefitted from having Standard Calibrations, Inc. as a member in its community, and looks forward to its expansion and the creation of 150 additional jobs,” said Delegate Jay Leftwich. “Private industry is the backbone of our economy and paves the way for prosperity and smart growth within the City of Chesapeake. I look forward to working with Standard Calibrations as a community partner and growing its business.”