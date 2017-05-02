 jump to example.com

Staff leadership seminar focuses on people-first leadership principles

Published Tuesday, May. 2, 2017, 7:26 am

Experts agree. Servant-led organizations are high-performing and profitable organizations whose employees are highly engaged and loyal, and as a result, outperform their peers and report greater job satisfaction according to The Washington Post.

Servant-leaders put the needs of others first and lead by example. They are humble and self-aware individuals who believe that every employee should be treated with respect. They give employees the opportunity to do meaningful work and grow professionally and personally.

On April 26, hundreds of Virginia Tech staff members spent the day learning about these principles and how everyone can apply them during the workday at the 2017 James D. McComas Staff Leadership Seminar.

The annual event is sponsored by the university’s Staff Senate and the Department of Human Resources and funded by more than a dozen colleges and departments.

Highlights from the day included a keynote address from Virginia Tech’s Executive Vice President and Provost Thanassis Rikakis and remarks by men’s basketball head coach Buzz Williams.

During the event, President Tim Sands awarded the 2017 McComas Staff Leadership Award to Pamela Burrell. (A separate Virginia Tech News article will be published about Burrell).

Virginia Tech employs nearly 13,000 people around the world, about 3,500 of whom are staff employees who work in a wide array of positions, including housekeepers, dining hall workers, administrative assistants, lab technicians, trade workers, and entry-level professionals.

Staff employees will also be recognized for their many contributions to Virginia Tech during the university’s annual Staff Appreciation Day on May 17.

