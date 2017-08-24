Stable Craft Brewing to triple production

Stable Craft Brewing will create 13 new jobs and invest half a million dollars to expand its craft brewery in Augusta County. The company will purchase 88% of their agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers. The expansion will support growing distribution of the company’s craft beer to the meet the surging demand in Virginia.

Speaking about today’s announcement, Governor McAuliffe said, “Today’s announcement of Stable Craft Brewing’s new investment and jobs in Augusta, and their commitment to purchase Virginia-grown products underscores the crucial role that agriculture plays throughout the Commonwealth. Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries look to them to source hops, fruit, honey, and other agricultural products. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft brewery industry and our ongoing efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

“Through its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers, Stable Craft Brewing is further supporting Virginia’s growing craft beer supply chain,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with Augusta County through the AFID Program to support this local business in a quickly growing industry.”

Senator Emmett Hanger added, “Projects here like Stable Craft Brewing are why we created the AFID program; to highlight our agricultural and forestry economic development opportunities, to increase jobs and to promote the ag industry as a whole. I am pleased Augusta County has been able to direct these funds toward emerging and growing businesses.”

“Stable Craft embodies all that is right with Virginia’s craft beer industry,” said Delegate Steve Landes. “Congratulations to Craig Nargi and the Stable Craft team on their expansion and the announcement that Stable Craft is now an approved training business for veterans. This is great news for Stable Craft, Augusta County, and our veterans’ community. These public/private partnerships to spur economic development are what I envisioned when crafting legislation for the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund. I wish Craig and his staff continued success with the brewery and best of luck on their expansion.”

“The increased production capacity and bottling line will allow our packaged beers to reach more consumers in more places convenient to their travels, in addition to Stable Craft Brewing’s current availability in restaurants, taverns and dining establishments.” said Craig Nargi, Stable Craft Brewing owner. “The expansion will also allow our award-winning, head brewer, Christopher Fann, more flexibility with new beers, experimentation, and ultimately delivering a quality Farm Fresh product.”

Tracy Pyles, Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors said, “The Augusta County community is thrilled to support Stable Craft’s efforts to expand its brewery and add a bottling line. We are hopeful that this expansion will attract new visitors to both the Shenandoah Valley and the unique farm brewery location in Augusta County.”

“Stable Craft Brewing is an integral part of our agritourism economy” said Gerald Garber, member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and representative of the Middle River District where Stable Craft is located. “Craig Nargi is an innovative entrepreneur with an extensive background in the hospitality industry. In combination with his years of experience, his creativity will maximize his achievements in the agritourism and brewing industries.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) worked with Augusta County and Stable Craft Brewing to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved a $15,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Augusta will match with local funds. Funding and services to support the company’s employee recruitment and training activities are being provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.