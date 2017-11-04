 jump to example.com
 

STAB hosting Wearable Art Runway Show Dec. 1-2

Published Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, 6:18 pm

st. anne's-belfield schoolSt. Anne’s-Belfield School will host its annual Fall Arts Dinner, Concert, and Wearable Art Runway Show at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1 in the Student Activity Center of the Greenway Rise Campus (2132 Ivy Road).

This year’s event will follow the theme of “The 50 United States” and feature 50 garments and many accessories designed and modeled by students, all created from materials other than fabric. In the past, garments have been constructed from paint chips, egg cartons, even shopping bags. The event will also include performances by School choral and orchestral groups. An encore of the Wearable Art Runway Show will take place on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets to the Dec. 1 event are $20 for adults and $15 for students, while tickets to the Dec. 2 event are all $10.

Tickets may be purchased at www.stab.org/wearableart through Wednesday, Nov. 29.

    

