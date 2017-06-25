 jump to example.com

STAB hosting free computer science institute for educators

Published Sunday, Jun. 25, 2017, 8:04 am

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will be hosting a Computer Science Institute for teachers across the country on July 27 and 28. This free event is part of the School’s Learn to Learn series on professional development, and includes immersive workshops designed to prepare educators to teach tech.

Jeffrey Spies, co-founder and CTO of Center for Open Science will give the keynote address on July 27, while U.Va. BME Coulter Program Director David Chen and Jennie Chiu, assistant professor at U.Va. Curry School of Education will join representatives of ReinventED Lab for a morning workshop on design thinking on July 28.

“In 2016, Virginia became the first state to add computer science to its core academic requirements for elementary, middle, and high school,” noted Institute co-coordinator, St. Anne’s-Belfield School computer science teacher, and Tech-Girls founder Kim Wilkens.

“Through the study of computer science, students hone their design thinking, logical reasoning, and problem-solving skills in ways that can be applied to solving real world problems in each and every discipline,” added co-cordinator and computer science teacher Zach Minster. “In today’s tech-savvy world, students must have a deeper understanding of the fundamentals of computing so they are empowered to take control of how tech will affect their lives, their culture, and their future.”

The event is designed to provide participants with the opportunity to learn and get hands on with new computer skills and tools. In addition to gaining a network of other educators to provide support and guidance, all teachers will also gain a lesson plan infused with computer science to try out in their classrooms.

For more information or to register, visit www.stab.org/csinstitute.

