STAB hosting April 30 Girls on the Run 5K

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

St. Anne’s-Belfield School will host the fourth Charlottesville Girls on the Run Celebration 5K on Sunday, April 30. Approximately 200 girls from 12 area schools will come together to complete the race and celebrate a successful spring season.

Begun in 1996 in Charlotte, North Carolina, Girls on the Run is now a national 501(c)3 non-profit organization and 5K training curriculum that includes life lessons to inspire independent thinking, creative problem-solving, and overall wellness. More than 300 end-of-season celebrations are routinely held across the country.

This spring’s run will begin at 2:00 p.m. on April 30, with a start at the St. Anne’s-Belfield School football field, 799 Faulconer Drive. The main road will close at 1:45 p.m. to accommodate the race.

For more information, visit www.girlsontheruncenva.org/5K- Detail-2.