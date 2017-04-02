 jump to example.com

STAB announces teaching fellows program with UPenn

Published Sunday, Apr. 2, 2017, 9:21 am

st. anne's-belfield schoolSt. Anne’s-Belfield School has announced a new teaching fellows program with the University of Pennsylvania (UPenn), to begin in fall 2017.

The program is a partnership between a consortium of independent schools, Ethical Culture Fieldston School, Gilman School, Greenwich Academy, Hopkins School, North Shore Country Day School, Princeton Day, Riverdale, Roxbury Latin, St. Anne’s-Belfield School, The Shipley School and Trinity School, and the University of Pennsylvania, creating the Penn Residency Master’s in Teaching program (PRMT).

“We are thrilled to be part of such a distinguished consortium of fellow schools, but even more excited to welcome our first fellow to campus next fall,” said Beth Miller, St. Anne’s-Belfield School’s associate head of school for academics.

“Having visiting educators on campus not only affords us the opportunity to mentor the next generation of teachers, but their engagement in our community will certainly energize our teaching as well.”

The program is designed to take place over two years and involves one week of work at UPenn each summer, online work with the entire cohort of 20 – 25 fellows from participating schools, and one weekend per term at one of the consortium schools with the UPenn faculty. Fellows will also complete coursework with a mentor at St. Anne’s-Belfield, as well as the regular responsibilities of the Teaching Fellows.

Upon completion, the Penn Residency Master’s in Teaching program will confer a Master of Science in Education (M.S. Ed.).

For more information on the program, visit www2.gse.upenn.edu/boarding.

