St. Anne’s-Belfield School welcomes exchange students from Madrid

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The St. Anne’s-Belfield Upper School has welcomed 12 exchange students and two chaperones from Madrid, Spain, for a 10-day visit.

Coordinated by Ms. Emily Falk and Señora Erica Roth, the students are staying with host families and will have the chance to shadow students for several days in the classroom. Trips to Washington, D.C. and Richmond, Va., as well as local excursions such as hiking at Humpback Rock, touring the University of Virginia, and visiting Monticello are also on the schedule.

“This exchange has been a great way for each student to form a meaningful connection with someone from a different part of the world,” said Roth.

“It has been exciting to see our students and their Spanish guests interact, and share aspects of their lives with each other. We look forward to visiting Colegio Arula in June!”

On the Labor Day weekend, visiting students were able to relax with host families and will enjoy a goodbye potluck dinner at a local family farm before returning home on Sept. 11.