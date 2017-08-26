Squirrels win season series against league’s best

Aramis Garcia racked up four of the Flying Squirrels 13 hits on Friday night, leading Richmond (58-72) to a 5-3 win over the league-leading Trenton Thunder at Arm & Hammer Park.

The win improved the Squirrels season record to 6-3 against Trenton, one of the best overall teams in Minor League Baseball. Dan Slania earned the win by pitching six solid innings. Richmond has now won seven of the last eight games and will attempt to take the series on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

Garcia collected his first four-hit game of the year and doubled three times in the process. The San Francisco Giants top catching prospect scored twice and finished 4-5 at the plate. Close Tyler Cyr finished out the win for Richmond with a scoreless ninth, earning his 18th save of the season.

The Thunder opened up a 2-0 lead in the first as Slania scuffled with the command of his braking pitches early. Slania walked Nick Solack ands then unleashed a pair of wild pitches, moving the runner to third base. Eastern League Post Season All-Star Thairo Estrada then roped a triple and Mike Ford added an RBI double to take a 2-0 lead. Slania eventually ended the inning with a strikeout, putting him on track to retire seven consecutive batters

A four-run top of the second pushed Richmond ahead and forced Trenton’s Will Carter out of the contest earlier than anticipated. The first five batters of the inning reached base in the second as Carter’s pitch count ballooned. Brandon Bednar singled home the first run and Caleb Gindl delivered a bases loaded triple to go ahead 4-1.

Carter (2-1) threw 40 pitches in the lengthy second inning and was pulled to start the thirds. The righty allowed four runs on five hits in the defeat. Lefties Stephen Tarpley (3IP, 4H, R) and James Reeves ( 2.0 IP) worked the middle innings behind Carter to keep the game close. Tarpley allowed a run in the third on base hits from Aramis Garcia, Brandon Bednar and Dylan Davis. Davis’ RBI single pulled the Squirrels ahead, 5-2.

Slania carried the game through six innings, ,striking out Abiatal Avelino on his 103rd and final pitch of the game. The burly right-hander allowed three runs on five hits while walking three and striking out five in the win

Carlos Alvarado relieved Slania in the seventh and tossed a scoreless inning. Jarret Martin followed with an uneventful eighth before giving way to Cyr.

The Flying Squirrels continue their final road trip of the season on Saturday in Trenton, NJ. LHP Matt Lujan is scheduled to make the start for Richmond against Thunder RHP Brody Koerner. Richmond will wrap up the trip in Trenton, New Jersey on Sunday, August 27, before opening up the last homestand of the season beginning Monday, August 28. Tickets and additional details can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.