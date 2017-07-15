 jump to example.com

Squirrels walk-off walk evens series

Published Saturday, Jul. 15, 2017, 9:23 am

Daniel Carbonell worked a game-winning walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to complete a 4-3 Flying Squirrels (37-52) win over Harrisburg on Friday at The Diamond. Relief pitcher Jarret Martin earned the win for Richmond with two scoreless innings, including striking out the side in the eighth. Richmond collected nine hits and had runners on base in every inning to even the series. Game three of the set will be on Saturday night with first pitch at 6 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsThe Squirrels stranded 11 runners on base and had multiple opportunities to snap a 3-3 tie prior to the ninth inning. Facing Richmond-native R.C. Orlan, the Squirrels loaded the bases on a single and a pair of walks. Brandon Bednar opened the inning with a pinch-hit single to right and Slade Heathcott advanced him to second on a sacrifice bunt. After C.J. Hinojosa was intentionally walked, Myles Schroder also walked to load the bases with one out. The Senators then turned back into the bullpen, bringing in Phillips Valdez to face Jerry Sands. Sands grounded out to third, setting up Carbonell for the game-winning at bat. Carbonell worked a 3-0 count, took a close strike one and then watched ball four just miss the zone to end the contest, 4-3

Richmond right-hander Tyler Herb made his second start of the year for Richmond and his first at The Diamond. Herb, acquired in a trade with Seattle, was touched up for a run in the first inning to fall behind 1-0. With one-out, Senators second baseman Corban Joseph drilled a solo home run over the right center field wall.

Richmond immediately retaliated in the bottom of the first inning off of Harrisburg lefty Mathew Crownover. Slade Heathcott began the rally with a single and C.j. Hinojosa dropped down a bunt base hit to third. Myles Schroder followed with a three-run homer over the left center field fence for a 3-1 lead. Richmond sent eight batters to the plate in the first inning and forced Crownover to throw 32 pitches in the inning.

Crownover dodged more trouble over the second and third innings. Richmond loaded the bases in the third inning, but Crownover was able to induce a Rando Moreno fly ball to end the threat.

Both hurlers utilized the double play to nullify an abundant amount of baserunners. Herb induced twin killings in the second and again in the third, while Cronwover did so in the fourth and fifth.

Harrisburg tied the game up with a run in the fifth and another in the sixth. Yadiel Hernandez poked a double up the third base line in the fifth, and came around to score on a ground out. The Senators tied the game, 3-3 in the sixth with Joseph striking again, this time with a lead off double. Jose Marmolejos then brought Joseph him with a double inside the first base bag.

Herb was relieved after six inning of work, leaving with the game ties, 3-3. The righty allowed three runs on five hits. He walked three and struck out three, using 88 pithes in the no-decision.

The Senators attempted to guide Crownover through six innings as well, however the lefty walked the first batter of the sixth in Dylan Davis, forcing his removal. Reliever Jimmy Cordero entered and allowed a double to Jeff Arnold, but then retired the next three hitters to keep the game tied.

Seth Rosin was the first arm summoned from the Richmond bullpen and the burly right punched out two to end the seventh inning. Martin (2-1) tossed the eighth and ninth to earn his second win of the year.

