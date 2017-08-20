 jump to example.com

Squirrels walk off, complete sweep of Ducks

Published Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 4:33 pm

The Flying Squirrels (54-71) swept the Akron RubberDucks (62-63) on a walk-off base hit from Hunter Cole on Sunday at The Diamond. The Squirrels got 11 hits in the game off of the Akron pitching staff. Richmond will head on the road to Erie, Pennsylvania, where they will play four games at UPMC Park. Game one will start tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsCaleb Gindl attacked Akron starter Shane Bieber in the first inning, taking the first pitch he saw back up the middle for a single. Gindl scored on an RBI double from Aramis Garcia, giving the Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

Squirrels starter Matt Lujan’s 23 consecutive scoreless innings streak was broken up in the top of the sixth inning on a fielders choice ground ball, tying the game up 1-1. Lujan lasted seven innings allowing six hits and two earned runs

Richmond took the lead back in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single from Gindl, scoring Brandon Bednar to give the Squirrels a 2-1 lead. Bieber was pulled from the game in the sixth inning after allowing nine hits and two earned runs, eventually earning a no decision.

Akron roared back in the top of the seventh inning on a two-out RBI single from Ivan Castillo, plating Tyler Krieger to tie the game up, 2-2.

The Squirrels managed to get runners on second and third with two outs in the bottom of the eighth on relief pitcher Jordan Milbrath but were unable to break the tie.

Sam Coonrod entered the game in the top of the eighth inning and worked a 1-2-3 inning in relief in the top of the eighth. The righty ran into trouble in the top of the ninth, allowing a walk and a double. Coonrod struck the next batter out then handed the ball off to Jarett Martin who procured the next two outs to strand the runners and keep the game tied at 2.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Milbrath walked the first two batters he faced. Cole singled through the left side scoring pinch runner Rando Moreno from second base to give the Squirrels the walk-off win and the series sweep. The Squirrels will return back to The Diamond for the final homestand of the season on Monday, August 28thA full rundown of promotions can be found here 

