Squirrels swept by Senators

Published Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 12:01 am

The Flying Squirrels (51-71) were swept by the Harrisburg Senators (53-69) tonight in the final game of the series at FNB Field.

richmond flying squirrelsWith two outs in the top of the ninth, Caleb Gindl hit a solo home run to cut the Senators lead to one run but that would be all as the Squirrels would lose, 5-4. The Flying Squirrels will return home to The Diamond tomorrow night for Grateful Dead tribute night. A full rundown of promotions can be found here

The Senators jumped on starter Cory Taylor early in the first inning. A hard ground ball off the bat of Dan Gamache found the outfield scoring Victor Robles and with next at bat, Drew Ward singled back up the middle plating Jose Marmelejos to give Harrisburg a 2-0 lead after the first inning.

The Squirrels would get a run back in the top of the second inning on three consecutive base hits. Rando Moreno singled through the right side bringing in Aramis Garcia to put the Squirrels on the board, 2-1

However the Senators would strike back in the bottom of the second inning on five hits and one error. Two bunt base hits to start the inning by Stephen Perez and the pitcher Brady Dragmire and an arrant throw would put a runner in scoring position to start of the bottom of the second inning. Both runners would come in to score on RBI single from Corban Joseph and a bases loaded walk to give Harrisburg a 4-1 lead.

Jerry Sands would hit his fourth triple of the season in the top of the third inning scoring C.J. Hinojosa from first base and the Squirrels would cut the Harrisburg lead to two runs, 4-2.

After a quick 1-2-3 third inning turned in by Taylor, K.C. Hobson started off the fourth inning with a towering home run over the right field wall for his eighth of the season and The Squirrels would pull within one run of the Senators, 4-3.

Senators would extend their lead back to two runs on an RBI base hit for Dan Gamache, his second of the night, scoring Jose Marmelejos giving Harrisburg a 5-3 lead after the fourth.

Cory Taylor (4-11) would exit the game after five innings and was saddled with the loss after allowing 11 hits five runs although just three were earned. Dragmire earned his third win of the season three runs on seven hits over 5.0 innings.

Jarret Martin, Cody Hall, and Tyler Cyr all tossed scoreless innings of relief for Richmond in the sixth seventh, and eighth innings allowing a combined one hit with six strike outs.

