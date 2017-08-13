Squirrels swept in doubleheader defeats

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (50-68) dropped both ends of a doubleheader to Reading (62-56) on Saturday at The Diamond.

The Squirrels fell 8-1 in the opener and 4-2 in the night cap. The Squirrels were limited to a combined three runs on the night, including a run on Caleb Gindl’s fifth home run of the year in the first inning of game one. Richmond will wrap up the homestand on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Nutzy Oscar statue.

Game One

Gindl picked up where he left off following Friday night’s walk-off home run. The Squirrels center fielder launched the second pitch of the first inning into a similar space over the right field wall to give Richmond a 1-0 advantage.

Reading retaliated with a pair of runs off of Slania in the second inning. Angelo Mora rocked a no-doubt solo homer over the right field wall, tying the game, 1-1. After Chace Numata walked and Damek Tomscha singled, Malquin Canelo put the Phils on top with a double.

The Phils struck for two more runs in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead. Numata connected on a base hit and Tomscha launched a two-run homer. Slania battled through the inning after he allowed three consecutive hits but needed 80 pitches to get through the first four innings.

Squirrels starter Dan Slania departed a bit earlier than expected due to a rising pitch count. Slania punched out the side in order in the fifth, leading to his removal from the game. The burly right-hander tossed five innings, allowing four runs on seven hits in the defeat. He walked a pair and struck out seven.

Vic Black covered the final two inning for Richmond. Black allowed three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to fall behind 8-1.

Anderson earned the win for Reading by lasting six innings. The Phils 40-man member allowed just the one runs on a pair of hits, using 94 pitches in the start.

Tom WIndle struck out the side in the seventh to end the game.

Game Two

The Squirrels were forced to use the bullpen for the entire second game, leaning on Seth Rosin in a spot start. Rosin, making his first start since 2014, allowed a pair of runs in two innings of work. Cord Sandberg launched a solo home run to right in the first inning and Teddy Stankiewicz followed suite in the second. Rosin used 33 pitches in the outing.

Richmond plated a pair of runs in the first inning and threatened for more against Reading’s Jacob Waguespack. Myles Schroder singled to begin the first and eventually scored on a ground out. Daniel Carbonell added an RBI single to left for a 2-1 advantage.

After Reading tied the game 2-2, Richmond stranded three runners on in the second and another pair in the third. Waguespack managed to strand eight runners on base over the first four frames.

Carlos Alvarado entered to relieve Rosin in the third and gave Richmond three much-needed innings. Alvarado zipped through the third inning but was touched up for a run in the fourth. A walk and three consecutive hits produced a 3-2 Reading lead. It was Stankiewicz again with the run-producing hit. Working with the bases loaded, Alvarado induced a fly ball that resulted in a double play to end the fourth. Daniel Carbonell caught the fly ball and threw out the runner attempting to tag form second. The out was made before the runner from third crossed the plate to keep the game, 3-2.

Waguespack (1-0) navigated around runners on base in every inning and departed with the lead. The right allowed just two runs on seven hits in the win. Alvarado (0-4) suffered the defeat.

Reading left-handed reliever Jeff Singer shut the door and earned his first save of the year. Singer worked a scoreless sixth and seventh.