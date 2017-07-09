Squirrels stumble into All-Star Break

The Flying Squirrels (36-51) fell 6-3 to the Bowie Baysox (47-42) on Sunday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium in the final game before the All-Star break.

Bowie plated three runs in the fourth inning to chase Richmond starter Cory Taylor. The Squirrels had an early 3-1 lead, thanks in part to a two-run homer from K.C. Hobson in the first inning. The Squirrels dropped two out of three in the series and will be off until Thursday when they begin a four-game homestand At The Diamond.

The Squirrels pounced early in the finale on Sunday , striking for a pair of runs off of starter Jesus Liranzo in the first inning. C.J. Hinojosa singled to left field with one out and K.C Hobson followed with his second home run in as many games to give Richmond a 2-0 advantage. Hobson’s homer sailed over the right field wall, his third as a Squirrel.

Liranzo pitched just one inning in a designed short outing before the All-Star break. He allowed the two runs on two hits in the no-decision.

Richmond turned to Cory Taylor to make the start, his 15th of the season. Taylor cruised through the first inning on ten pitches, but was touched up for a run in the second. D.J. Stewart cranked a solo home run over the right field fence, trimming the Bowie deficit to 2-1.

Right-handed pitcher Brandon Barker replaced Liranzo and tossed six solid innings in the win. Richmond scored their lone run off of Barker to take a 3-1 lead in the fourth. Brandon Bednar singled to begin the inning and Dylan Davis roped a double off the top of the fence in right field to move Richmond ahead, 3-1.

Taylor struggled in the fourth inning and was forced from the game as Bowie grabbed a 4-3 lead. Garabez Rosa opened the inning with a base hit and Stewart followed by working a walk. Aderlin Rodriguez brought home the inning’s first run on a double and Audry Perez tied the game with a base hit to center. After Steve Wilkerson walked, Erick Salcedo hit a ground ball to first that resulted in a run. First baseman Hobson fielded the ball and threw home to force an out, but catcher Eliezer Zambrano threw the ball away attempting to get the runner at first.

Taylor (2-8) suffered the loss, allowing four runs (three earned) in 3.1 innings pitched. Ryan Halstead relieved Taylor and induced a double play to end the fourth inning and strand a pair of inherited runners.

Barker (6-3) earned the win, his second against Richmond. The righty allowed one run on five hits over six innings of work. He did not walk a batter and punched out five. Relievers Tim Berry (hold) and Scott McGough (save) closed out the game for Bowie.

Bowie added another two more runs off of Squirrels releiver Nate Reed in the seventh inning. Salcedo ripped a double and Mike Yastrzemski homered over the left field fence to pull ahead.

Reed tossed three innings and Cody Hall turned in a scoreless eighth.