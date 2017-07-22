 jump to example.com

Squirrels struggles continue: Streak reaches five

Published Saturday, Jul. 22, 2017, 10:29 pm

The Flying Squirrels (39-58) left the tying run on third base in the ninth inning on Saturday, dropping their fifth straight contest by a final of 5-4 at Canal Park. Richmond, abandoned ten runners in the defeat, sinking their streak to the second longest of the season. K.C. Hobson once again carried the offense, smashing a three-run homer in the fourth inning. The Squirrels will seek to snap the five-game slide and conclude the seven-game road trip against the RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at 2:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsThe Squirrels came close from rallying down by two runs in the ninth, but came up short in the defeat. Facing closer Cameron Hill, Slade Heathcott walked on four pitches to begin the inning. After C.J. Hinojosa grounded, out, Myles Schroder also worked a walk. Schroder and Heathcott then executed a double steal, placing the tying runs in scoring position. Jerry Sands grounded home Heathcott to pull within one, however Hill closed out the game by striking out Hobson.

The ‘Ducks struck for a pair of runs on the first inning off of Richmond lefty Nate Reed. Joe Sever rolled a base hit into center and scored the game’s first run on a double off the bat of Francisco Mejia. Reed unleashed a wild pitch, moving Mejia to third and a ground ball out brought him home for the early 2-0 advantage.

Reed relinquished another run in the second and one more in the fourth to fall behind 4-0. Akron drew four walks over the first three innings and forced Reed to throw 69 pitches in that span. The ‘Ducks loaded the bases after scoring in the third, but Reed escaped by getting Greg Allen to ground out to second base.

Richmond surged back into the game with a three-run top of the fourth. C.J. Hinojosa reached on an error to start the inning and Jerry Sands looped a one-out base hit to right. Slugger K.C. Hobson then stepped to the plate and launched his sixth home run of the season, pulling the Squirrels to within a run, 4-3. It was an arduous inning for starting lefty Matt Whitehouse, who tossed 33 pitches in the frame.

Both starers lasted only five innings, with Reed being replaced by Seth Rosin. Reed (1-2) departed after throwing 93 pitches. He allowed four runs on six hits, walking five in his second start for Richmond. Rosin was touched up for a run in the sixth, yielding a double and a pair of sacrifices to score the fifth and decisive run.

Richmond relievers Jarret Martin and Cody Hall each tossed a scoreless inning to finish the inning. The Squirrels out-hit Akron 11-8 and have now out-hit the RubberDucks in each of the first three games of the series.

