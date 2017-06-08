Squirrels stay hot with series win in Binghamton

Richmond (24-34) exploded for six runs in the second inning on Thursday to help support a solid outing from Matt Gage in a 6-3 rubber match win over Binghamton.

Gage lasted seven innings and retired the final 15 Rumble Ponies he faced to earn the win. The Squirrels plated all six runs and collected all seven of their hits in the second inning. Slade Heatchcott and Jeff Arnold both launched homers in the contest. Arnold’s homer was a three-run shot while Heathcott’s blast was his third in the last three games. The win gives the Flying Squirrels consecutive series wins against a top-tier opponent. Richmond has now won five of the past seven contests and look to keep it going in Altoona on Friday at 6:35 p.m.

The Rumble Ponies grabbed a brief 1-0 lead off of Gage in the bottom of the first inning. Gage recorded the first two outs with ease before he ran into catcher Tomas Nido. Nido worked Gage for 12 pitches, homering over the left field wall on the final offering for a 1-0 advantage.

Disaster struck for Binghamton in the second inning as the Squirrels erupted for six runs on seven hits. The Rumble Ponies were forced to the bullpen early due to an apparent injury to staring pitcher Cory Oswalt after the first inning. Kelly Secrest replaced Oswalt and scuffled as he was conscripted into second inning duty. Jerry Sands started off the big inning with a double and C.J. Hinojosa followed with a single. Brandon Bednar then tied the game 1-1 with a sacrifice fly to left. Richmond was just getting started as Dylan Davis slammed a double and Jeff Arnold Launched a three-run homer deep over the left field wall. Slade Heathcott added a solo home run and Sands connected on his second hit of the inning to provide the 6-1 lead. Heathcott’s homer was his third of the series and his tenth of the year.

The Ponies managed to chip away at the Richmond lead with a pair of runs in the third inning. Gage allowed three consecutive hits to begin the frame, including an RBI double off the wall in right to Nido. Kevin Taylor added a sacrifice fly to pull the Ponies to within three, 6-3.

Gage (3-4) picked up steam following the pair of runs in the second. The lefty went on to retire the next 15 batters to close out his outing. Gage struck out pinch-hitter LJ Mazzilli to close out the seventh inning and finish his solid start. He allowed three runs on four hits to earn the win. He matched a season-high with seven strikeouts and did not walk a batter in the victory.

Jarret Martin relieved Gage in the eighth inning and faced the minimum in his second outing with Richmond. Martin earned the hold and Tyler Cyr closed out the contest with a 1-2-3 ninth. Cyr earned his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Binghamton’s bullpen pieced together the last eight innings of the game because of the abbreviated start for Oswalt. Secrest lasted two innings and lefty Ben Griset backed him with 2.2 innings of work. Ponies RHP Corey Taylor lasted 1.1 and Cory Burns finsihed off the final two innings.

The Flying Squirrels continue the six day road trip in Altoona on Friday evening. RHP Jordan Johnson (3-3, 2.91) is scheduled to start against Curve RHP Alex McRae (4-1, 3.19). Richmond will return to The Diamond for a brief three game series starting on Tuesday, June 13 against New Hampshire. Individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN.