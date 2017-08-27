Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday

The final road game of the season for the Flying Squirrels (58-74) ended in a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Trenton Thunder (87-45) on Sunday evening at Arm & Hammer Park.

Tyler Herb authored seven solid innings, but suffered the defeat in his eighth consecutive quality start. The Squirrels return to The Diamond for the final homestand of the season beginning on Monday against Altoona with Bark in the Park. A full rundown of promotions can be found here.

Herb gained command of the game after a rocky first couple of innings. The righty retired nine consecutive batters from the fourth into the seventh, keeping the game intact, 3-0. Herb lasted seven full frames and allowed three runs (two earned). He walked one and struck out fohr on 95 pitches.

The Squirrels suffered from an error on a difficult play in the first inning to fall behind, 2-0. Jeff Hendrix began the inning with a base hit and Rashad Crawford followed with ah bouncing ball to first. First baseman K.C. Hobson grabbed the ball but threw errant to second, allowing Hendrix to take third base. Mike Ford then provided the first run on a ground out and Ryan McBroom made it a 2-0 game via a base hit to center. Both runs in the inning were unearned for Herb.

Trenton quickly skipped ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Zack Zehner lined a single to start, bringing the red hot Dante Bichette Jr. to the plate. Bichette roped a double off the wall in right field, scoring Zehner form first base. It was the sixth hit in the last six trips to the

Right-hander Jose Mesa Jr. keep Richmond off balance throughout five innings in the victory. Mesa worked around three hits and a pair of walks prior to handing the game over the Thunder bullpen. Mesa threw 77 pitches and struck out two in the win.

Cody Hall replaced Herb for the eighth and was touched up for a pair of runs in the eighth. Hall walked the bases loaded before relinquishing a two-run single to Sharif Othman. Othman’s base hit made it a 5-0 contest.

Richmond returns home on Monday to begin the last homestand of the season at The Diamond. RHP Dillon McNamara will make the start for the Squirrels against Altoona’s RHP Alex McRae.

Tickets and additional details can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.