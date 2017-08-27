 jump to example.com

Squirrels split series: Final homestand starts Monday

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 8:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The final road game of the season for the Flying Squirrels (58-74) ended in a 5-0 defeat at the hands of the Trenton Thunder (87-45) on Sunday evening at Arm & Hammer Park.

richmond flying squirrelsTyler Herb authored seven solid innings, but suffered the defeat in his eighth consecutive quality start. The Squirrels return to The Diamond for the final homestand of the season beginning on Monday against Altoona with Bark in the Park. A full rundown of promotions can be found here.

Herb gained command of the game after a rocky first couple of innings. The righty retired nine consecutive batters from the fourth into the seventh, keeping the game intact, 3-0. Herb lasted seven full frames and allowed three runs (two earned). He walked one and struck out fohr on 95 pitches.

The Squirrels suffered from an error on a difficult play in the first inning to fall behind, 2-0. Jeff Hendrix began the inning with a base hit and Rashad Crawford followed with ah bouncing ball to first. First baseman K.C. Hobson grabbed the ball but threw errant to second, allowing Hendrix to take third base. Mike Ford then provided the first run on a ground out and Ryan McBroom made it a 2-0 game via a base hit to center. Both runs in the inning were unearned for Herb.

Trenton quickly skipped ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Zack Zehner lined a single to start, bringing the red hot Dante Bichette Jr. to the plate. Bichette roped a double off the wall in right field, scoring Zehner form first base. It was the sixth hit in the last six trips to the

Right-hander Jose Mesa Jr. keep Richmond off balance throughout five innings in the victory. Mesa worked around three hits and a pair of walks prior to handing the game over the Thunder bullpen. Mesa threw 77 pitches and struck out two in the win.

Cody Hall replaced Herb for the eighth and was touched up for a pair of runs in the eighth. Hall walked the bases loaded before relinquishing a two-run single to Sharif Othman. Othman’s base hit made it a 5-0 contest.

Richmond returns home on Monday to begin the last homestand of the season at The Diamond. RHP Dillon McNamara will make the start for the Squirrels against Altoona’s RHP Alex McRae.

Tickets and additional details can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VMI football closes out preseason camp
Hillcats drop series finale
P-Nats close out regular season home schedule with W
Talk Saves Lives suicide prevention program offered on Sept. 20
Transportation researcher appointed to federal advisory council on motorcycle safety
Field Hockey: No. 10 Virginia falls 4-2 to No. 7 Penn State
Could global warming really already be a factor in the evolution of wildlife species?
AAA: Harvey to impact gas prices
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Aug. 28-Sept. 1
Virginia horses test positive for equine herpesvirus-1
Downtown Lexington building receives historic designation
‘Dream Big’ at IX Art Park during Freefall Music & Art Festival
Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Thunder strike back, thump Squirrels
P-Nats split another doubleheader
McAuliffe announces statewide partnership with Hope Street Group
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 