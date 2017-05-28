Squirrels snap skid with seven-run ninth

The Flying Squirrels (18-29) erupted for seven runs in the ninth inning to overcome a three-run deficit and snap their seven game losing steak on Saturday at FNB Field. Dylan Davis delivered the go-ahead hit, turning a 4-1 defeat into an 8-4 victory over Harrisburg (21-25). The Squirrels sent 11 batters to the plate in the ninth inning and scored a season-high seven runs in the frame. Richmond will try to make it two straight wins on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.

Trailing 4-1 in the ninth, the Squirrels plated seven runs to steal a win away from Harrisburg and end their season-high seven game skid. Myles Schroder led off the inning with a base hit and the Senators bullpen duo of Andrew Robinson and R.C. Orlan walked the next three batters to give Richmond hope. Davis then smacked the go-ahead three-run double out to the gap in right center field. Schroder added the final run with an RBI single. He had two hits in the inning and three hits overall. Orlan (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing three runs on just one hit.

The Squirrels struck first with a run off of Harrisburg right-hander Jaron Long in the first inning. Slade Heathcott fouled off a few 3-2 pitches then ripped a fastball to right field. The ball bounced on top of – and then over – the right field fence for his sixth home run of the season.

Richmond’s Jordan Johnson was able to keep the 1-0 lead intact by working around a steady stream of Harrisburg baserunners over the first three innings. Johnson stranded a pair of runners in the first and one more in the second. He worked with two runners on in the third and induced slugger Neftali Soto into a ground ball double play to end the threat. Johnson needed 48 pitches over the first three innings.

Harrisburg continued to apply the pressure and finally broke through on Johnson with three runs in the fifth inning. Johnson walked a pair of batters and relinquished an RBI single to Neftali Soto to tie the game, 1-1. Drew Ward then walked to load the bases for Raudy Read. Read hit a sharp ground ball behind the bag at second base where CJ Hinojosa dove to cut it off. Hinojosa quickly threw wildly to first, allowing two more runs to score for a 3-1 Harrisburg advantage.

Johnson lasted five innings and walked a career-high six batters in the no-decision. The righty allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out three and threw 91 pitches- 43 for strikes.

Following the run in the first, Jaron Long maintained control throughout his six innings. He allowed just to hits, both in the first, and stuck out six but received a no deicison. Long walked one and tossed 85 pitches

The Senators added a run off the Richmond bullpen in the seventh to grab a 4-1 lead. Facing reyes Moronta, Soto launched his eighth home run of the season. Moronta then walked the bases loaded before Luis Pino entered to fan relief pitcher Erick Fedde to keep the game in tact.

Tyler Cyr punched out two batters in a scoreless eighth inning and Carlos Alvarado finished the game with three strikeouts to secure the win.

The Flying Squirrels continue the seven-game road trip on Sunday night at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Left-hander Andrew Suarez (3-3,3.09) is scheduled to start against Harrisburg RHP Taylor Hill (1-0, 12.00) . Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are onsale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com