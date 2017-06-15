Squirrels slip twice in doubleheader

New Hampshire (27-37) rallied in the final inning of both games during Thursday’s doubleheader, completing a three game sweep over the Flying Squirrels (27-38) at The Diamond. New Hampshire broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning of game one, downing Richmond, 4-1. The ‘Cats did it again in the seventh inning of game two, scoring four runs in the inning to win by a final of 4-3. Matt Gage was nearly untouchable for Richmond in the nightcap, tossing six shutout innings in a no-decision. The Squirrels begin a brief three game road trip on Friday in Harrisburg at 7 p.m.

Game Two

For the second consecutive game, the ‘Cats rallied in the final inning to take the lead. Ahead 3-0, Richmond turned to Jarret Martin to close out the contest. Martin walked Ryan McBroom and allowed a one-out single to Gunnar Heidt. Andrew Guillotte followed with an RBI single to pull within two, 3-1. Martin was replaced by Collin Balester and the righty walked the first batter he faced in Alex Monsalve. Balester struck out the next hitter and was nearly out of the jam, until Jonathan Davis whacked a bases clearing double. Davis’ double scored three runs to give New Hampshire a 4-3 advantage.

Fisher Cats reliever Andrew Case entered to shut the door in the bottom of the seventh. Case retired the side in order to earn his first save of the year.

Richmond backed starting pitcher Matt Gage with a pair of runs early to begin the second inning. Myles Schroder led off the bottom of the first with a triple out to center field and Miguel Gomez brought him home on a base hit to right. Jerry Sands followed with a double and Brandon Bednar collected an RBI via a ground out to third base.

Gage cruised through the first three innings of the game for the Squirrels. The lefty pitched around a double in the second and another extra base hit in the third inning to keep New Hampshire off the board.

New Hampshire’s Francisco Rios lasted three innings in his second start back from the disabled list. The righty allowed a pair of runs on five hits in the effort. He walked none and struck out four.

Chris Rowley replaced Rios to start the fourth inning and allowed a run in two complete frames. Richmond tacked on a run in the fifth, loading the bases against Rowley. After Schroder singled and Gomez doubled, Jerry Sands was intentionally walked. Brandon Bednar then executed a sacrifice fly to push ahead, 3-0.

Gage continued to dominate over the course of the night, relenting just three hits over six innings of work. Gage did not allow a run and stuck out three before being replaced by Martin to start the seventh inning. Balester (1-3) suffered the loss, pitching 0.2 innings to finish the seventh.

Game One

Game one slipped away from Richmond as New Hampshire snapped a 1-1 tie with three unearned runs in the seventh and final inning. Tyler Cyr took over for the Flying Squirrels to start the inning and received some tough luck to take the loss. Cyr (2-1) allowed an infield hit with one out in the inning. Tim Lopes then grounded into what-should-have-been an inning ending double play ball back to the mound. Cyr fielded the ball and threw it away into center field. Jake Thomas then worked a walk to load the bases and Derrick Loveless drilled a two-run single to pull ahead 4-1.

Cory Taylor made the start for the Squirrels and scuffled with his command at the outset. Taylor walked the first two batters he faced and relinquished the game’s first run on a single to right from Ryan McBroom. Taylor induced a double play to limit the damage.

Richmond tied the game with a run off of New Hampshire starter Conner Green in the bottom of the second. Brandon Bednar doubled own the left field line to start the inning and advanced to third base on a ground out. Carlos Garcia then dribbled a ball to first that resulted in an error and run.

Greene also had a had time locating his fastball, and walked four batters over the four innings. Taylor also walked four in the first four innings and both pitchers utilized a pair of double plays to keep the score, 1-1. Both starters lasted six innings, allowing one run each in the outing. Taylor walked five and yielded only one hit while striking out four batters. Greene battled through the contest with runners on base in every inning, yet earned the win. Greene (3-5) walked four and struck out three in the victory.

Fisher Cats LHP Jose Fernandez picked up the save with a 1-2-3 seventh inning.