Squirrels silent in series opener

Published Tuesday, Jun. 13, 2017, 11:20 pm

The Flying Squirrels offense sputtered on Tuesday night as New Hampshire (25-37) blanked Richmond (27-36), 5-0 in game one of a three game series at The Diamond. Glenn Sparkman, Justin Shafer, Tim Mayza and Andrew Case combined to hand the Squirrels their ninth shutout loss of the season. Squirrels starting pitcher Sam Coonrod battled through six innings in the defeat. The current three game homestand continues on Wednesday with wine specials and a special patriotic jersey auction to benefit TAPS.

richmond flying squirrelsCoonrod struggled with his command early and fell behind 5-0 after the first three innings. Jonathan Davis walked to begin the game and stole second to move into scoring position. Danny Jansen brought Davis home on a double to right field and Harold Ramirez added an RBI single to give the Fisher Cats a 2-0 lead. New Hampshire struck for three more runs in the second. Tim Lopes, Gunnar Heidt and Andrew Guillotte all reached with only one out. Derrick Loveless followed with a two-run base hit to right field and Davis grounded in a run to forge ahead, 5-0. Coonrod finished the inning, but threw 68 pitches in the first three frames.

Fisher Cats righty Glenn Sparkman tossed five solid innings to earn the win in his second start of the season. Sparkman (1-1) allowed just two hits with five strikeouts and one walk. He tossed 70 pitches in the victory.

Coonrod continued to battled through the middle innings and lasted six frames while taking the loss. The right-hander allowed five runs over the first three innings, but turned things around in the fourth. Coonrod retired the last eight batters he faced to finish strong. He walked five and struck out two on 99 pitches.

Yordy Cabrera relieved Coonrod to start the seventh and loaded the bases with no one out. Cabrera then struck out Heidt and induced a double play ball to keep the deficit, 5-0. Cabrera worked with runners on again in the eighth and the bases loaded in the ninth, however he did not allow a run.

New Hampshire used relievers Justin Shafer, Tim Mayza and Andrew Case to cover the final four innings to complete the shutout. Shafer tossed two innings and Mayza struck out three in one inning of work.

