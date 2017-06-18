 jump to example.com

Squirrels salvage series finale Sunday

Published Sunday, Jun. 18, 2017, 8:50 pm

The Flying Squirrels (28-40) used 12 hits, as well as a solid start from Jose Flores, to end a six game losing streak on Sunday at FNB Field. Richmond avoided the sweep with a 5-3 win over Harrisburg (28-39). Flores tossed 5.1 innings in his second win of the season and C.J. Hinojosa added three hits for Richmond in the attack. The Squirrels successfully snapped their second longest skid of the season and will open six game homestand on Tuesday at The Diamond.

richmond flying squirrelsAfter being held to just one hit on Saturday, the Flying Squirrels came out swinging on Sunday afternoon against Harrisburg’s Kyle McGowin. With two outs in the first inning, Miguel Gomez launched his seventh home run of the season for a 1-0 lead. The Squirrels and Jose Flores made it a 2-0 contest with his first professional hit in the second. C.J. Hinojosa doubled to begin the inning and scored on the Flores flare single to center field.

Harrisburg came back with a run in the second off of Richmond’s Flores. Neftali Soto smacked his 18th double of the season and Osvaldo Abreu brought him home with a base hit. Flores kept the damage to just one run in the inning and used 23 pitches in the first two frames.

The Squirrels tacked on three more runs in the third inning to move ahead 5-1. Miguel Gomez and Hinojosa singled ans Brandon Bednar was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Tyler Horan brought home all three runners, connecting on a double down the left field line.

McGowin (0-1) lasted five inning and allowed the five runs on nine hits in the loss. Richmond-native R.C. Orlan relieved McGowin and tossed a scoreless sixth inning.

Flores carried the game into the bottom of the sixth inning. The righty struck out the first batter he faced, but was removed after allowing a single to Soto. Carlos Alvarado relieved Flores and loaded the bases with two outs. The Squirrels turned back to the bullpen to bring in Jarret Martin, however his first pitch was wild, scoring Soto from third. Martin returned to pitch the seventh inning and allowed a run on a double, ground and wild pitch.

Ryan Halstead entered to start the eighth inning, leading 5-3. Halstead worked around a base hit in a scoreless frame. Tyler Cyr entered for the ninth and earned his eighth save of the year with a scoreless inning.

