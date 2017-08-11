Squirrels going peanut-free on Sunday

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

It’s hard to imagine a baseball game without peanuts, but in a new collaboration between Minor League Baseball and AUVI-Q (epinephrine injection, USP), fans that suffer from peanut allergies can enjoy America’s national pastime with less concern.

On Sunday, the Richmond Flying Squirrels will be hosting a peanut-free game, sponsored by AUVI-Q. The game will feature no in-park sales of peanuts or products containing peanut ingredients. Throughout the game, in-park messaging and informational displays will be available for fans to learn more about AUVI-Q.

“With the help of AUVI-Q supporting our commitment to fans, we can create an environment where fans with peanut allergies can come to the ballpark and enjoy a game to its fullest,” said Todd “Parney” Parnell, Vice-President & COO of the Flying Squirrels. “We hope to see many new faces experiencing their first Minor League Baseball game because of our peanut-free night.”

Earlier this month, Minor League Baseball and AUVI-Q announced a multi-year agreement, making AUVI-Q the “Official Epinephrine Auto-Injector (EAI) of Minor League Baseball,” where a number of MiLB teams across the country will host “Peanut-Free Game Days” this season and next season.

AUVI-Q is an FDA-approved prescription medicine used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in people who are at risk for or have a history of serious allergic reactions. AUVI-Q is the first and only EAI with an auto-retractable needle and includes innovative features such as voice instructions.

AUVI-Q is not a substitute for emergency medical treatment. AUVI-Q, manufactured by kaléo, is available by prescription nationwide. To learn more about AUVI-Q, please visit www.auvi-q.com.