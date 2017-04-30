 jump to example.com

Squirrels get Taylor-made series win on Sunday

Published Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017, 6:50 pm

The Flying Squirrels (9-12) utilized six solid innings from starting pitcher Cory Taylor to secure a 2-1 win and their first series victory of the season on Sunday at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

richmond flying squirrelsTaylor held Hartford (8-12) to just one run on three hits to earn his first win of the season. Reliever Tyler Cyr recorded the final two outs of the contest, as Richmond’s bullpen did not allow a run over the three game series. The Squirrels road trip continues on Monday in Altoona at 6 p.m. with lefty Matt Gage on the mound.

The Squirrels once again struck first in the series finale. Chris Shaw singled to open the second inning  off of starting pitcher Sam Howard and advanced to third base on a booming double off the bat of Hunter Cole. Both Shaw and Cole came around to score on groundouts to produce a 2-0 lead. Cole’s double extended his hitting streak to aseason-high nine games.

Cory Taylor made the start for the Squirrels and breezed through the first inning on 11 pitches. Taylor worked around a single and a walk in the second and retired the side in order in the third. After Taylor walked Josh Fuentes in the second, he set down the next eight batters to carry the game into the fifth inning.

Howard, working on a strict pitch count, lasted four innings in his third outing of the year. The lefty allowed the two runs on two hits over 70 pitches. He walked two and struck out two in the loss.

Taylor cruised into the fifth until Fuentes disrupted his rhythm with a base hit to center field. Taylor then walked the next batter and Hartford manufactured a run on a sacrifice bunt and ground out to pull to within one, 2-1.

The righty Taylor returned for the sixth inning and finished his outing with back-to-back strikeouts. Taylor turned in a season-high six innings and allowed just the one run on three hits. He walked two and struck out five in the win.

The Flying Squirrels bullpen was once again dominant to finish out the game. Relievers Jose Flores and Carlos Alvarado both punched out a pair of hitters in scoreless innings of work and Christian Jones retired the first batter in the ninth inning. Tyler Cyr entered with one out in the ninth inning and recorded the last two outs to secure the win. It was the first Double-A save for Cyr.

