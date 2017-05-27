Squirrels drop opener in Harrisburg

The Harrisburg Senators (21-24) scored three runs in the eighth inning to hand the Flying Squirrels (17-29) their seventh consecutive loss on Friday at FNB Field by a final of 5-2. Richmond’s Matt Gage turned in a quality outing with seven solid inning of work, but received a no-decision despite allowing just a pair of runs. The series continues on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m., in Harrisburg, PA.

Friday night was Matt Gage’s turn to try and end the Squirrels six game skid. Gage started things off on the right foot by striking out a pair, needing just 11 pitches to retire the side in the first. Hunter Cole provided Gage some offense with the game’s first run with a low-flying home run in the top of the second inning. Cole’s second homer of the season skimmed over the right field fence to lend Richmond a 1-0 lead.

Harrisburg’s hurler John Simms recovered from the Cole homer to set the side in order in the third. Simms was then touched up for another run in the fourth on a pair of doubles from Miguel Gomez and HunterCole. Cole lashed his 13th double of the season out to deep leftcenter field, putting Richmond on top 2-0. Simms did not allow another run in his outing.

Richmond was able to maintain their lead as Gage received a little help from his defense in the bottom of the third. Yadiel Hernandez reached on a base hit and attempted to score when Osvaldo Abreu doubled out to left field. Left fielder Tyler Horan raced to pick up the ball and threw it into shortstop Myles Schroder. Hernandez was signaled home to try and score and Schroder threw a bullet to the catcher Eliezer Zambrano to cut down the runner at home.

Gage dodged some more difficulty after loading the bases in the fourth inning. After Neftali Soto, Drew Ward and Raudy Read reached, Gage punched out Yadiel Hernandez looking on an off speed pitch to end the threat and keep Richmond ahead 2-0.

Unfortunately for Richmond, the Squirrels wouldn’t be so fortunate to escape trouble in the fifth as Harrisburg tied the game, 2-2. Osvaldo Abreu guided a single into center field and Mario Lissondrilled a two-run homer over the left center field wall to even the score.

Gage carried the game tied through seven innings in a no-decision. The lefty allowed just the two runs on six hits. He struck out a season-high seven batters on 105 pitches. The Senators Simms also received a no-decision by working six innings. Simms allowed two runs on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

Harrisburg took control of the game and grabbed their first lead of the day off of reliever Carlos Alvarado in the eighth inning. Jose Marmolejos singled to begin a stretch of five consecutive hits for the Senators. Neftali Soto then drilled a two-run homer over the right center field wall and Hernandez added an RBI single to go ahead 5-2. Alvarado (0-1) tossed 0.2 innings in taking his first loss of the year.

Wander Suero closed out the game to earn his eighth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

The Flying Squirrels continue the seven-game road trip on Saturday at FNB Field in Harrisburg. Right-hander Jordan Johnson (2-3,3.10) is scheduled to start against Harrisburg RHP Taylor Hill (2-4, 9.90) . Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are onsale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com