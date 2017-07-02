 jump to example.com

Squirrels downed in doubleheader sweep

Published Sunday, Jul. 2, 2017, 1:24 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (33-47) waited through a 90 minute rain delay on Saturday, only to drop both ends of a doubleheader to the Fightin Phils (48-30) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

richmond flying squirrelsRichmond lost 9-6 in the suspended game from Friday and were shutout in the night cap, 3-0. The shutout was the 10th of the season for the Richmond offense, moving the team to a season-low 14 games below .500. Game two wrapped up at 11:49 p.m. with Reading closer Victor Aranp earning the save. Game three of the series is scheduled for Sunday evening at 6:35 p.m.

The restart to Friday’s suspended contest was delayed another 90 minutes due to rain, eventually being resumed at 6:45 on Saturday. The game started back up in the second inning with Alexis Rivero on the mound for Reading and Nate Reed pitching for Richmond. Richmond grasped a short-lived 4-1 lead off of Rivero in the third. San Francisco Giants rehabbing third baseman Eduardo Nunez ignited the rally by reaching on an error. Slade Heathcott singled and Myles Schroder walked to load the bases. K.C. Hobson then delivered a two-run single and Brandon Bednar dropped down an RBI bunt base hit.

Reed scuffled in his first start for Richmond, lasting just 4.2 innings in the defeat. Reading pushed across a run in the second and three more in the third to tie the game.

The Phils took the lead in the fifth inning off of Reed. Angelo Mora doubled to begin the inning and scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Kyle Martin. Reading added four more runs in the sixth to pull a ahead 9-4 and force Reed from the contest. Reed allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 11 hits. He struck out two and walked two in his first game with Richmond.

Reading’s Rivero (3-1) earned the win with 3.1 innings of relief work. The Reading bullpen managed to keep Richmond of the board until the ninth inning. The Squirrels plated a pair of runs in the ninth and brought the tying run the to plate against Yacksel Rios. K.C. Hobson flew out to deep left field to end the game. Slade Heathcott had three hits to lead the Squirrels nine hit attack.

Prior to the rain, Slade Heathcott opened up the series on Friday with a home run in the first at bat of the game. Heathcott drilled a two-strike pitch off of Reading RHP Tommy Bergjans. The homer flew off the yellow home run line in left centerfield and bounced back into play, resulting in an argument and ensuing ejection to Reading manager Gregg Legg.

Squirrels righty Jose Flores worked a quick first inning for Richmond to start the game on Frida before a downpour of rain arrived in the second inning with two outs. The game was delayed at 7:32 p.m., and eventually called at 9:11 p.m.

 

Game 2

Reading and Richmond started the night cap on Saturday at 10 p.m. due to the delayed first contest. Jarret Martin made the spot start for the Squirrels and was touched up for a run in the second inning. Jiandido Tromp worked a walk to start the inning and motored to third an a base hit to right. Nick Rickles then grounded into a double play, scoring Tromp from third for a 1-0 advantage.

Martin worked two innings in his first start since 2015. The lefty allowed one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out two in the defeat

Yordy Cabrera relieved Martin to begin the third inning and allowed a pair of runs. Zach Coppola connected on a one-out double and Drew Stankiewicz walked with one out. Reading managed to pull ahead 3-0 on consecutive RBI singles from Angelo Mora and Harold Martinez. Cabrera lasted just one inning.

Cody Hall loaded the bases in the fourth, but escaped without incident and Vic Black entered to pitch the fifth. Black, making his Richmond debut, tossed a scoreless frame. Tyler Cyr added a scoreless inning in the sixth.

Phils RHP Ranfi Casimiro (1-0) held Richmond to just two hits over six innings to earn the win.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
UVA alum Leah Smith captures national title in 1500m freestyle
P-Nats fall 7-1 to Buies Creek
10th inning grand slam sinks Hillcats
Amendments to Farm Use laws take effect today
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts: July 3-7
Dominion Energy acquires Virginia solar facility
Professional truck drivers offer 4th of July safe driving tips
Top things to take care of before starting your own business
The different benefits of using a cordless phone for home or work
Virginia Tech expert offers tips to defend yourself against future ransomware attacks
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: July 3-7
Letter: Is pipeline ‘too big to handle’ for DEQ?
P-Nats to hand out Ode To Tommy John Surgery statues
Sen. Warner applauds unmanned systems priorities in FAA bill
Danielle Lickey named EMU men’s volleyball coach
Liberty basketball’s Pacheco-Ortiz leads Puerto Rico U19 Into FIBA World Cup
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 