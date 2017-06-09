 jump to example.com

Squirrels dismantle first place Altoona

Published Friday, Jun. 9, 2017, 10:25 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (25-34) recorded a season-high 18 hits, drubbing the Altoona Curve (32-26) by a final of 10-1 on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Every position player in the Richmond starting lineup collected at least two hits and Jordan Johnson sailed through six innings to earn the win. The Squirrels have now won six of the past eight games – mostly against the top three teams in the Eastern League. Richmond will continue the series with a doubleheader on Saturday night with the first game beginning at 4 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsSlade Heatchott once again ignited the offense in the first inning for Richmond. Heathcott opened the game with his first triple of the season, a deep fly ball that clanged off the top of the left center field wall. C.J. Hinojosa followed and brought home Heathcott with a sacrifice fly to deep right center field. Altoona quickly countered to tie the game with a run in the bottom of the first inning. Jordan Johnson walked the leadoff man Pablo Reyes and Kevin Kramer moved him to second base on a fly ball to center. With two outs, Curve catcher Jin-De-Jhang bounced a single into right field to score Reyes.

The Squirrels returned fire with a pair runs off of Alex McRae over the next two innings. Ryan Lollis doubled to left field and scored when Rando Moreno lashed a single into center. Brandon Bednar made it a 3-1 Richmond lead in the third, brining home Miguel Gomez from first base with a double down the left field line.

Johnson rebounded nicely after the run in the first. He was able to navigate around Curve base runners in the second and the third to keep the lead intact. Johnson stranded Wyatt Mathisen in the second and a both Connor and Jin-De Jhang after singles in the third inning. Johnson scattered five hits over six innings to earn the victory.

The Squirrels pulled away in the fifth, scoring four runs on five hits to move ahead 7-1. Hinojosa, Gomez and Bednar loaded the bases with three consecutive hits to begin the inning and Dylan Davis drilled a double down the left field line, scoring two. Ryan Lollis added an RBI single and Moreno bounced into a double play to plate the final run of the inning, 7-1. Richmond sent eight batters to the plate in the inning against Altoona’s McRae.

McRae soldiered on into the sixth, but would not last through the inning. Hinojosa collected his second hit of the game to begin the inning and Gomez followed with another base hit to force Altoona into the bullpen. Jared Lakind replaced McRae with runners on base and he allowed an inherited runner to score on an error before closing out the inning. McRae (4-2) suffered the loss and allowed a career-high 14 hits in the outing. The righty lasted 5.1 innings and allowed eight runs (seven earned) with one walk and three strikeouts.

Johnson cruised through the middle innings and allowed just one run over six frames to earn the win. Johnson (4-3) matched his season-high with six strikeouts and walked one batter in the victory.

Christian Jones, Yordy Cabrera and Ryan Halstead finished the game for Richmond by each tossing an inning in relief.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Mark Woods announces retirement
Generals top Lumberjacks, 8-6
Wood Ducks return favor with 1-0 shutout of P-Nats
Turks top TomSox, snap losing streak
Two football graduate transfers will not enroll at UVA
Castro’s homer in eighth gives Hillcats 4-3 win
What can we do to solve the e-waste problem caused by so many of us tossing our cell phones out and getting new ones every two years?
Tips for making financial preparations for your eventual retirement
Game Notes: Turks look to break losing skid
Kaine introduces bill to protect LGBT Americans from housing discrimination
The pros and cons of global outsourcing
Central Shenandoah EMS Council announces regional EMS award recipients
Berkmar Drive, Hilton Heights Road closed overnight Friday
Reyes’ 10 K’s highlight Potomac 10-0 wictory
How to market your small business in a cost efficient manner
Virginia Tech, Project Wing, and partners team up with NASA on unmanned traffic management
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 