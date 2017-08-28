Squirrels deny Curve celebration in 15th

Brandon Bednar delivered a bases loaded single in the bottom of the 15th inning, ending the longest game of the season in Richmond’s favor 2-1 on Monday evening at The Diamond.

With both bullpens depleted, positions players Caleb Gindl and Tomas Morales each earned decisions in the marathon contest. Gindl moved from centerfield to the mound in the 14th inning and tossed two scoreless frames to earn the win. The victory for Richmond (59-74) temporarily denied Altoona (70-63) a postseason berth for at least one more day. The Flying Squirrels final homestand of the year continues on Tuesday with a free straw trucker hat giveaway.

A full rundown of promotions can be found here.

Gindl took over after the Squirrels exhausted the bullpen. Reliever Vic Black was the last line of defense out of the ‘pen and authored three scoreless innings before Gindl debuted. The Squirrels leadoff man struck out two batters and allowed just one hit in the win. Gindl became the second position player to earn a win this season for Richmond, joining Tyler Horan in the feat.

Altoona was also forced to using a position player as a pitcher. The Curve resorted to backup catcher Tomas Morales for the 14th and again for the final inning. Morales set the Squirrels down in order in the 14th, but walked two and hit a man to load the bases in the 15th. Bednar then delivered his base hit to end the contest.

The Flying Squirrels attacked Altoona’s starting pitcher Alex McRae with three consecutive hits in the first, leading to an early 1-0 advantage. Caleb Gindl started the assault with a single and C.J. Hinojosa then drilled his 16th double of the year, moving Gindl to third. Myles Schroder stepped up and looped a base hit to left, scoring the first run of the day.

McRae utilized a pair of double plays to avoid disaster over the first few innings. After Richmond scored the run on the first, McRae induced Hunter Cole into a twin killing to end the inning. An error and single opened the second inning, and again a double play aided his cause.

Richmond’s Dillon McNamara held Altoona without a hit through his four innings of work. Making his fifth start of the year, McNamara turned the longest outing of the year. The righty walked three, struck out one batter and tossed 57 pitches in the no-decision.

Relievers Jordan Johnson (1IP, H, 0R BB, 0K), Carlos Alvarado (1IP, H, 0R, 0K) and Jarret Martin were the first three Squirrels out of the ‘pen. Each tossed a scoreless inning in relief to back McNamara.

McRae carried on for the Curve, keeping the game close, despite working with runners on base in every inning he pitcher. McRae muddle through six innings, limiting Richmond to the one run on seven hits. He walked three and struck out two on 98 pitches.

Altoona evened the score, 1-1, with a run in the eighth off of reliever Seth Rosin. With one out, Pinch-hitter Jonathan Schwind doubled to left center field. Two batters later, Pablo Reyes singled to tie the contest.

Rosin remained in the game after allowing the run and tossed scoreless ninth. Tyler Cyr worked the tenth and Vic Black maneuvered through three scoreless innings. With no options remaining in the bullpen, The Squirrels summoned center fielder Caleb Gindl in to pitch. Gindle struck out one in a scoreless 14th inning

Richmond continues the last homestand of the season at The Diamond on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. RHP Cory Taylor will make the start for the Squirrels against Altoona’s RHP Austin Coley.

Tickets and additional details can be found at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.