Squirrels conclude 2017 with win in finale

Published Monday, Sep. 4, 2017, 4:40 pm

Hunter Cole socked a pair of home runs in the last game of the year, leading Richmond (63-77) to a season-ending 4-3 win over the Bowie Baysox (72-68) on Monday afternoon at The Diamond. Cole snapped a 3-3 tie, with his second home run of the day, a blast to straight away center field. The win denied the playoff-bound Bowie Baysox of a regular season Western Division title. Richmond closed out the final homestand of the year with six wins in eight games. The 2018 season opener at The Diamond is scheduled for Friday, April 13.

richmond flying squirrelsCole drilled his second home run of the day off of reliever Raudel Lazo in the bottom of the eighth inning. Lazo (0-1) tossed one inning and suffered the loss. Squirrels reliever Jarret Martin (4-2) picked up the win by recording the final five outs of the contest.

Richmond jumped out to an early lead in the back-and-forth affair. The Squirrels attacked Bowie starting pitcher Jordan Kipper early and loaded the bases in the first. K.C. Hobson then rolled a ball against the defensive shift to third, scoring Caleb Gindl for a 1-0 lead.

Dylan Davis made it a 2-0 contest in the second inning when he cranked his 10th home run of the season over the left field wall. It was the second homer of the series for Davis.

Squirrels starter Cory Taylor worked quickly and consistently pounded the strike zone in his 24th start of the year. Taylor struck out the first tow batters of the game and needed just eight pitches to set down the side in the first. Taylor retired the first six hitters he faced.

Austin Hays tied the contest for Bowie in the top of the fourth inning. Ryan Mountcastle opened up the frame with a double and Hays connected on a two-run blast over the left field wall off of Taylor.

Tied 2-2 in the sixth, Hunter Cole put the Squirrels with a solo home run. Cole launched his sixth homer of the year, sailing a ball over the left field fence for a 3-2 lead.

Taylor lasted five innings and allowed just the two runs on four hits. The righty used 74 pitches, striking out four. Taylor did not walk a batter and was replaced by Nate Reed to start the sixth. Reed worked a scoreless followed by Stephen Johnson in the seventh.

Kipper allowed the three runs over five innings in the no-decision. He walked one and did not strike out a batter, using 74 pitches in the effort.

Cody Hall entered to pitch the eighth, but was touched up for a run and removed after recording one out. Hall walked Cedric Mullins on four pitches to begin the frame.After Mountcastle connected on a single, Austin Hays delivered a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game, 3-3. Martin then replaced Hall and escaped the inning with a runner stuck at first.

