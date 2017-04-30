 jump to example.com

Squirrels ambush Goats to even series

Published Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017, 9:20 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (8-12) scored five runs over the first two innings and held on for a 5-4 victory on Saturday night at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

richmond flying squirrelsSlade Heathcott drilled his third home run of the season to provide the difference in the contest. Richmond starter Matt Lujan earned the win with five innings worked and the bullpen triumvirate of Carlos Alvarado, D.J. Snelten and Reyes Mornota struck out seven batters in the final four innings. Moronta closed the door in the ninth to earn his fourth save in as many opportunities. The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon in Hartford, CT at 1:35 p.m.

Richmond’s offense came to life in the first inning with three runs against Hartford starting pitcher Parker French. With two outs, Miguel Gomez guided a single into center field and Chris Shaw followed by drawing a walk. Dylan Davis then connected on a double off the right field wall to plate Gomez for a 1-0 advantage. Cole continued the inning with a two-run triple off the top of the left field wall to push the Squirrels ahead 3-0. French tossed 28 pitches in the inning.

The Squirrels added another pair of runs in the second, beginning with a base hit from Lujan. Slade Heathcott then blasted a two-run homer over the right field wall, nearly clearing the entire stadium to give the Squirrels a 5-0 lead.

Hartford quickly began to chip away at the lead and managed a run against Lujan in the second to clip the deficit. 5-1. Josh Fuentes singled with one out and advanced to third base on a base hit to right. Parker French then executed a safety squeeze to produce the run.

The Yard Goats delved further into the lead and Lujan in the fourth inning. Drew Weeks opened the frame with a single and Lujan walked next batter Omar Carizales. Josh Fuentes followed with an RBI single and a double steal of second base and home plate produced another run to trim the Richmond lead to 5-3.

French lasted four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits in the loss. The righty tossed 67 pitches and was removed for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the fourth. Konnor Wade took over for French and worked three scoreless innings to keep the Yard Goats in an earshot.

Lujan navigated through five innings, long enough to earn the win. The lefty allowed four runs on six hits over 93 pitches in his second start of the year. Ryan McMahon plated the final run against Lujan with a towering homer over the right field wall to make it a 5-4 contest.

Carlos Alvarado was the first man for Richmond out of the bullpen. The powerful righty struck out a pair in a scoreless inning and turned the ball over to D.J. Snelten for the seventh and eighth.  Snelten was nearly untouchable and recorded his 20th consecutive outing without an earned run by striking out four to earn a hold. Reyes Mornota pitched the ninth and stuck out the last two hitters to end the game .

The Flying Squirrels continue their second road trip of the season on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford, CT. Right-hander Cory Taylor (0-2, 6.75) will make the start for Richmond against LHP Sam Howard (0-0, 1.35) for the Yard Goats. The game can be heard on FoxSports 910 AM and on the iHeart Media app starting at 1:00 p.m. for the pregame show. First pitch is scheduled for1:35 p.m. The Squirrels will return to The Diamond on May 4 for Star Wars Night and In-Your-Face-Fireworks presented by Steak ‘n’ Shake. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are available by contacting the Flying Squirrels box office at 804-359-3866 or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
AAA: Have gas prices peaked?
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for May 1-5
Dinner Diva: Cultural foodie
Offense edges defense 23-19 in final VMI spring football scrimmage
Warner, Kaine reintroduce Marketplace Fairness Act
McAuliffe announces 2017 Governor’s Challenge Champions in Economic and Personal Finance
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: May 1-5
Liberty rolls past Longwood, 13-4
Power surge lands Potomac a 10-3 win
EMU seniors finish in style with 6-3 win at Lynchburg
Chiang wins third straight for Lynchburg
Aquaculture predators create problem for the industry
VMI Keydets drop middle game of series to Radford, 9-3
ACC has 43 players chosen in 2017 NFL Draft
Men’s lacrosse: UVA season ends with 17-11 loss to Penn
Greenhouses and high tunnels allow farmers to get a jump on spring
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 