Sprout recall because of potential health problems

Happy Sprout Inc. of Springfield, trading as Good Seed Inc., is voluntarily recalling all packages of soybean sprouts because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections to individuals with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following products are being recalled by the firm.

1-lb bags of soybean sprouts in clear plastic bags labeled “Good Seed Soy Bean Sprouts” “Keep Refrigerated” with a UPC Code of 21111 10035, produced on or after May 1, 2017. 2-lb bags of soybean sprouts in clear plastic bags labeled “Good Seed Soy Bean Sprouts” “Keep Refrigerated” with a UPC Code of 21112 58772, produced on or after May 1, 2017. 10-lb bags of soybean sprouts in black plastic bags labeled with a sticker “Good Seed Soy Bean Sprouts” produced on or after May 1, 2017.

These items were distributed to retail stores in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

The potential for contamination was noted after routine surveillance sampling by the Food Safety Program of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Subsequent testing by the Virginia Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in sampled product. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Individuals who purchased GOODSEED brand soy bean sprouts distributed by Happy Sprout Inc. should return the product to the place of sale for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company directly at 703.832.1232 or VDACS’ Food Safety Program at 804.786.3520.