 jump to example.com

Spring freeze took its toll on 2016 honey production in Virginia

Published Sunday, Apr. 9, 2017, 3:59 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

virginia honeyFreezing temperatures in Virginia late last spring had a chilling effect on Virginia honey production in 2016.

According to a recent report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 2016 Virginia honey production was down from 2015. Honey production from producers with five or more colonies last year totaled 190,000 pounds, down 17 percent from 2015.

“Freezing temperatures throughout much of Virginia just when major nectar- producing plants such as locust and tulip poplar trees were blooming reduced honey production in 2016,” explained Virginia State Apiarist Keith Tignor.

“This late season freeze hit when most honey production occurs and when honeybees collect most of the nectar needed to make honey. Consequently, there was a significant decrease of available nectar. Beekeepers struggled the rest of the year to keep the population going, but the bees made less honey.”

The value of Virginia honey production in 2016 was $1.1 million, down 12 percent from 2015. However, the amount of honey harvested per colony averaged 38 pounds, equal to 2015’s yield.

U.S. honey production was up 3 percent from 2015.

Tignor pointed out that the declining number of honeybee colonies last year also accounted for the reduction in honey production. Honey producing colonies fell to around 5,000 in 2016.

“We are losing honeybees at a very high rate. More than 32 percent of the honeybee colonies were reported lost by beekeepers in Virginia during the winter of 2015-2016,” he noted.

Honeybee losses are of concern not only to beekeepers, but also to farmers who rely on them for crop pollination.

“Honeybee pollination helps boost farm and garden yields,” said Tony Banks, a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation commodity marketing specialist. “Honeybee pollination is estimated to contribute over $16 billion in the value of U.S. crops each year. Virginia crops such as apples, pumpkins, cucumbers, squash and blueberries are dependent on pollinators to fully develop their fruits. Production of other crops such as soybeans, sunflowers and even peanuts can benefit from pollination by honeybees and other insect pollinators.”

Tignor said beekeepers are like any other farmer because they also rely on the weather. “We hope to see much better weather to provide nectar flow for honeybees so that honey production will go up this year.”

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Hartford righty guides Goats to series split with Squirrels
Kaine: Trump must seek approval from Congress for use of military force
Man who was homeless gives back to help others
Virginia dairy producers discuss improvements to farm bill safety net
AAA: Gas prices hit highest point since January
Ken Plum: Education to save our democracy
Culpeper District: Traffic Alerts for April 10-14
Dinner Diva: Perfect poaching
Two injured in Culpeper plane crash
Women’s lacrosse: No. 15 UVA falls 12-8 at No. 5 Penn State
VMI wins series with 8-1 triumph over Wofford
Hillcats win in Triston McKenzie’s debut, 6-1
Slade, Squirrels dash towards wild win
Tigers take two from Bridgewater
Liberty sweeps doubleheader with Radford
No. 18 UVA downs Pitt, 5-2, to clinch series
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 