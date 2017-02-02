Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC
Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.
Contact:
Crystal Abbe Graham
(540) 910-1233
freepress@ntelos.net
2017 is expected to be a banner year for ACC basketball – with as many as 11 teams, including UVA and Virginia Tech, expected to get NCAA Tournament bids. Before they get invites to the Big Dance, the ACC will head to the Big Apple.
The 2017 ACC Tournament makes its NYC debut March 7-11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Augusta Free Press will be courtside to bring you all the action. And your business can be a part of the action by signing on as a sponsor of our coverage.
Award-winning AFP editor Chris Graham will lead our coverage, including preview stories, live game blogs, postgame recaps, Facebook Live commentary and analysis, podcasts featuring interviews with players and coaches and more. This year’s tournament marks the fifth year of AFP’s wall-to-wall coverage of the ACC Tournament.
AugustaFreePress.com will register more than 2.0 million page views over the course of the five days of the tournament and post information on our Facebook page with 103,000+ likes. We’ll also be sending out regular newsletters to our base of nearly 3,500 subscribers.
Join us today as a sponsor to get your message in front of all those eyeballs glued to what’s going on in ACC Basketball! Only one Presenting Sponsorship available. Don’t miss your chance to be our presenting sponsor.
All packages run March 6-12, 2017. Pre-payment is required by check or credit card.
AugustaFreePress.com
By the Numbers (updated: Feb. 2, 12 noon)
Week Visit: 1,921,800
Month Visit: 6,516,072
Year Visit: 56,018,444
Facebook: 103,000+ Likes
Newsletter: 3,462 subscribers
$1000 Presenting Sponsor – Exclusive (One Available)
- Runs March 6-12, 2017
- Pop Up Ad on mobile and desktop sites (up to 700×700)
- Leaderboard ad (728×90) at top of desktop site reserved for week of coverage
- Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
- Facebook Live video coverage will include on-air 15-second “live reads” for your business to our 103,000+ fans
- Podcasts will include on-air 15-second “live reads” for your business by staff
- Eblasts and newsletters pertaining to ACC Tournament Coverage will include your digital ad
- Logo for our ACC coverage to include sponsor logo (runs on all stories)
- Your ad pinned to top of Facebook during entire week of ACC Tournament coverage reaching our 103,000+ fans
- Facebook Cover photo for coverage to include your logo
- Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
- Free ad design
$500 Package (Four Available)
- Runs March 6-12, 2017
- Pop Up Ad on mobile and desktop sites (up to 500×500)Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
- Facebook Live video coverage will include on-air sponsored by your business name (103,000+ fans)
- Podcasts will include on-air sponsored by your business name
- Eblasts and newsletters will include your logo
- Logo for our event coverage to include sponsor name (runs on all stories)
- Your ad posted on our Facebook page during ACC Tournament week with potential reach up to 103,000+
- Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
- Free ad design
$250 Package (Four Available)
- Runs March 6-12, 2017
- Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
- Facebook Live video coverage will include on-air sponsored by your business name (103,000+ fans)
- Podcasts will include on-air sponsored by your business name
- Eblasts and newsletters will include your business name
- Your business will be thanked (and hyperlinked) on our Facebook page during ACC Tournament week potentially reaching up to 103,000+ fans
- Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
- Free ad design
$100 Package (Four Available)
- Runs March 6-12, 2017
- Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
- Eblasts and newsletters will include your business name
- Your business will be thanked (and hyperlinked) on our Facebook page during ACC Tournament week potentially reaching up to 103,000+ fans
- Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
- Free ad design
SOCIAL MEDIA
- More than 100,000 followers on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms
TOP READERSHIP AREAS
- Charlottesville
- Waynesboro
- Richmond
- Washington, D.C.
- Staunton
- Harrisonburg
- Alexandria
All packages run March 6-12, 2017. Pre-payment is required by check or credit card.
Discussion