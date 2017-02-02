 jump to example.com

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 12:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Contact:
Crystal Abbe Graham
(540) 910-1233
freepress@ntelos.net

2017 is expected to be a banner year for ACC basketball – with as many as 11 teams, including UVA and Virginia Tech, expected to get NCAA Tournament bids. Before they get invites to the Big Dance, the ACC will head to the Big Apple.

The 2017 ACC Tournament makes its NYC debut March 7-11 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and Augusta Free Press will be courtside to bring you all the action. And your business can be a part of the action by signing on as a sponsor of our coverage.

Award-winning AFP editor Chris Graham will lead our coverage, including preview stories, live game blogs, postgame recaps, Facebook Live commentary and analysis, podcasts featuring interviews with players and coaches and more. This year’s tournament marks the fifth year of AFP’s wall-to-wall coverage of the ACC Tournament.

AugustaFreePress.com will register more than 2.0 million page views over the course of the five days of the tournament and post information on our Facebook page with 103,000+ likes. We’ll also be sending out regular newsletters to our base of nearly 3,500 subscribers.

Join us today as a sponsor to get your message in front of all those eyeballs glued to what’s going on in ACC Basketball! Only one Presenting Sponsorship available. Don’t miss your chance to be our presenting sponsor.

All packages run March 6-12, 2017. Pre-payment is required by check or credit card.

 

AugustaFreePress.com

By the Numbers (updated: Feb. 2, 12 noon)
Week Visit: 1,921,800
Month Visit: 6,516,072
Year Visit: 56,018,444
Facebook: 103,000+ Likes
Newsletter: 3,462 subscribers

 

$1000 Presenting Sponsor – Exclusive (One Available)

  • Runs March 6-12, 2017
  • Pop Up Ad on mobile and desktop sites (up to 700×700)
  • Leaderboard ad (728×90) at top of desktop site reserved for week of coverage
  • Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
  • Facebook Live video coverage will include on-air 15-second “live reads” for your business to our 103,000+ fans
  • Podcasts will include on-air 15-second “live reads” for your business by staff
  • Eblasts and newsletters pertaining to ACC Tournament Coverage will include your digital ad
  • Logo for our ACC coverage to include sponsor logo (runs on all stories)
  • Your ad pinned to top of Facebook during entire week of ACC Tournament coverage reaching our 103,000+ fans
  • Facebook Cover photo for coverage to include your logo
  • Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
  • Free ad design

 

$500 Package (Four Available)

  • Runs March 6-12, 2017
  • Pop Up Ad on mobile and desktop sites (up to 500×500)Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
  • Facebook Live video coverage will include on-air sponsored by your business name (103,000+ fans)
  • Podcasts will include on-air sponsored by your business name
  • Eblasts and newsletters will include your logo
  • Logo for our event coverage to include sponsor name (runs on all stories)
  • Your ad posted on our Facebook page during ACC Tournament week with potential reach up to 103,000+
  • Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
  • Free ad design

 

$250 Package (Four Available)

  • Runs March 6-12, 2017
  • Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
  • Facebook Live video coverage will include on-air sponsored by your business name (103,000+ fans)
  • Podcasts will include on-air sponsored by your business name
  • Eblasts and newsletters will include your business name
  • Your business will be thanked (and hyperlinked) on our Facebook page during ACC Tournament week potentially reaching up to 103,000+ fans
  • Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
  • Free ad design

 

$100 Package (Four Available)

  • Runs March 6-12, 2017
  • Cube ad (300×250) on mobile, app and desktop site for week of coverage
  • Eblasts and newsletters will include your business name
  • Your business will be thanked (and hyperlinked) on our Facebook page during ACC Tournament week potentially reaching up to 103,000+ fans
  • Stories to include tagline listing all sponsors by name
  • Free ad design

 

SOCIAL MEDIA

  • More than 100,000 followers on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms

TOP READERSHIP AREAS

  • Charlottesville
  • Waynesboro
  • Richmond
  • Washington, D.C.
  • Staunton
  • Harrisonburg
  • Alexandria

All packages run March 6-12, 2017. Pre-payment is required by check or credit card.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 