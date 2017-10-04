Speech Language Hearing Association of Virginia PAC endorses Steve Landes

The Speech-Language-Hearing Association of Virginia’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, in the 25th House District Race.

“Delegate Steve Landes is a true leader in the House of Delegates. He genuinely values skilled speech-language pathologists and audiologists in our state,” said Cornelia H. Long, President of SHAV. “He is not only a supporter of the Speech-Language-Hearing Association of Virginia (SHAV) and our professional issues, he is also an advocate for those individuals that we serve in our communities. SHAV’s Political Action Committee whole-heartedly endorses his reelection.”

“The Speech-Language-Hearing Association is the recognized voice and leader in audiology and speech-language pathology in the Commonwealth. I am honored to receive their PAC’s endorsement in my campaign for re-Virginia House of Delegates,” said Landes. “This endorsement is another example of the broad range of support my campaign has received. I am eager to return to the House of Delegates to continue my work to promote economic development, provide the highest quality education for our students, increase access, affordabilitity and choice in healthcare”

SHAV’s mission is to promote awareness, diversity and collaboration in the professions of speech-language pathology and audiology through empowerment and advocacy for members and the community in order to ensure best practices.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.