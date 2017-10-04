 jump to example.com

Speech Language Hearing Association of Virginia PAC endorses Steve Landes

Published Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, 10:10 am

The Speech-Language-Hearing Association of Virginia’s Political Action Committee has endorsed Del. R. Steven Landes, R-Weyers Cave, in the 25th House District Race.

steve landes“Delegate Steve Landes is a true leader in the House of Delegates. He genuinely values skilled speech-language pathologists and audiologists in our state,” said Cornelia H. Long, President of SHAV. “He is not only a supporter of the Speech-Language-Hearing Association of Virginia (SHAV) and our professional issues, he is also an advocate for those individuals that we serve in our communities. SHAV’s Political Action Committee whole-heartedly endorses his reelection.”

“The Speech-Language-Hearing Association is the recognized voice and leader in audiology and speech-language pathology in the Commonwealth. I am honored to receive their PAC’s endorsement in my campaign for re-Virginia House of Delegates,” said Landes. “This endorsement is another example of the broad range of support my campaign has received. I am eager to return to the House of Delegates to continue my work to promote economic development, provide the highest quality education for our students, increase access, affordabilitity and choice in healthcare”

SHAV’s mission is to promote awareness, diversity and collaboration in the professions of speech-language pathology and audiology through empowerment and advocacy for members and the community in order to ensure best practices.

Landes represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Landes is currently serving his eleventh term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

 

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

Visit SteveLandes.com for additional information.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Kaine, colleagues call on FTC to protect consumers in response to Equifax breach
Northam issues plan to combat Virginia opioid, heroin crisis
UVA named to national 100 Great Oncology Programs list
Tips on how to save money online
Top reasons why you can get turned down for a small business loan
Southeastern Virginia business accelerator gets $500K grant
How Hokies helped after Hurricane Harvey
Shenandoah University to Host Healthcare Leadership in the 21st Century conference
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 