Spectrum Brands to retrain employees in Montgomery County

Spectrum Brands, Inc., a global consumer products company offering an expanding portfolio of leading brands, is investing $7.28 million over the next couple years in its Montgomery County operation to purchase equipment and upgrade its production processes. Spectrum Brands will receive funding from the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP) to support the retraining of existing employees on the new machinery.

“Spectrum Brands has been a vital corporate partner to Montgomery County for 25 years, and it is exciting to see this international company reinvest in its operation and workforce here in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “The advanced manufacturing industry is evolving rapidly, and retraining employees to learn new skills and processes is critical to keeping jobs in Virginia. We thank Spectrum Brands for its commitment to the New River Valley and for helping us diversify and build the new Virginia economy.”

“Spectrum Brands’ decision to invest in its Montgomery County operation and to retrain more than half of its workforce on new equipment is a great testament to the region’s business climate and talented workforce,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Existing businesses are the heart of every successful economy, which is why retraining efforts are so significant. In Virginia’s ever-changing, over $100 billion manufacturing industry, ensuring that the workforce has the skills of the 21st century is paramount. We are confident that with this investment, Spectrum Brands will continue to thrive in the Commonwealth.”

Spectrum Brands – Pet, Home & Garden Division is a leading supplier of well-recognized consumer products for pet supply markets globally, and for the home, lawn and garden, insect and weed control markets nationally. Its companion animal products include treats, clean-up and training aid products, health and grooming aids, and bedding marketed under brands such as 8-in-1®, Dingo®, Digesteeze™, Healthy-Hide®, FURminator® and Nature’s Miracle®, and in pet food in Europe, IAMS® and Eukanuba®. In aquatics, Tetra® is the premium brand name with products including fish food and water treatments, aquariums, filters, heaters and other supplies. The division’s home & garden product portfolio includes highly recognized and trusted brands such as Spectracide®, Garden Safe®, Hot Shot®, Cutter®, Repel®, Black Flag® and Liquid Fence®.

“Blacksburg has been central to the success of our aquatics brands for more than 20 years, and our manufacturing center there has grown into a major production facility for our entire division,” said John Schostek, Vice President, Global Operations – Spectrum Brands Pet, Home & Garden Division. “Our company continues to grow, and we plan to invest in the Blacksburg plant to upgrade and expand its capabilities. The Virginia Jobs Investment Program supports our commitment to provide our employees with the skills and knowledge they need to be successful.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Spectrum Brands’ job retraining through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating the Commonwealth’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Programs like VJIP benefit the company, its employees, and the community as a whole,” said Montgomery County Board of Supervisors Chair Chris Tuck. “Montgomery County is growing and our Board and staff is doing its part to help our businesses and their employees stay relevant in this ever-changing industry and local, thriving economic landscape. Reinvesting in local businesses like Spectrum Brands and enabling their employees to have the training and resources they need to be successful is one major key to the continued growth of our County’s economy.”

“Retraining for the jobs of the 21st Century is vital to our economy,” said Senator John Edwards. “I would like to congratulate Spectrum Brands as it invests in the new economy by retraining its employees through Virginia Jobs Investment Program to stay ahead of the competition. This is great news for the New River Valley.”

“Spectrum Brands has been a vital part of Blacksburg and the New River Valley for over two decades,” said Delegate Joseph Yost. “The company’s decision to invest $7.28 million and retrain their employees on new equipment is great news for Montgomery County. I want to thank Spectrum Brands for its continued trust in and commitment to the Commonwealth and enhancing job opportunities for our citizens.”

About Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE: SPB), a member of the Russell 1000 Index, is a global and diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of consumer batteries, residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, personal insect repellents and auto care products. For more information, visit www.spectrumbrands.com.