The Special Consensus to scare up a bluegrass crowd at Court Square Theater

Published Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, 7:30 am

court square theatreOn Friday, October 27th, Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater Music Series will continue with the Grammy-nominated Special Consensus.

The Special Consensus, also known as The Special C, is a four-person acoustic bluegrass band balancing a classic vein with modern sensibilities to attract every ear. The group’s impressive repertoire includes traditional bluegrass, original compositions, and  songs from other genres performed in the bluegrass manner.

Founded by bandleader and banjo player Greg Cahill, The Special C formed in the Chicago area in 1975. Joined by guitar player Rick Faris, bass player Dan Eubanks, and mandolin player Nick Dumas, the group has spent the past four decades touring Europe, Oceania, and South America. Domestically, the band has performed on outlets such as National Public Radio, The Nashville Network, and the Grand Ole Opry, as well as appeared in concert with numerous nationwide symphony orchestras.

The Special C has long been recognized for their dedication to the bluegrass genre. In 2012, their release Scratch Gravel Roadwas Grammy-nominated for Best Bluegrass Album. In 2014, two songs off of their release Country Boy: A Bluegrass Tribute To John Denver won IBMA awards for Recorded Event of the Year and Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year. Most recently, their song “Fireball” was awarded the 2016 IBMA Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year Award.

The Special Consensus will perform at Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater on Friday, October 27th. Doors open at 7:00pm with the performance beginning at 8:00pm. Tickets are $13 in advance and $16 at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit valleyarts.org or call 540.433.9189.

 

Arts Council of the Valley’s Court Square Theater is located at 41-F Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, Virginia.

 

 
