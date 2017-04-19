Speaker-designee Kirk Cox forms Colonial Leadership Trust PAC
Virginia House of Delegates Speaker-designee Kirk Cox announced Tuesday the formation of the Colonial Leadership Trust PAC to advance conservative ideas and policies, defend the 66-seat GOP majority in 2017 and beyond, and promote the record and agenda of Republicans in the House of Delegates.
“We are thrilled to launch the Colonial Leadership Trust PAC to help elect Republicans and defend our strong majority in the Virginia House of Delegates,” said Speaker-designee Cox (R-Colonial Heights). “With all eyes on Virginia in 2017, we will need significant resources to defend our majority and advance the principles that we know are best for the Commonwealth.”
Speaking about the PAC’s goals and priorities Cox said, “We also know that we need a robust digital, communications, and grassroots operation to advance the conservative ideas and policies we believe in, defend our record against political attacks, and promote our governing agenda. The CLTPAC will allow us to expand our reach, communicate with Virginians, and organize a grassroots movement to advance our cause in a multi-faceted way.”
Cox will also continue to operate the Friends of Kirk Cox committee, but will transfer the Majority Leader PAC to incoming House Majority Leader C. Todd Gilbert. CLTPAC also launched a website www.colonialleadershiptrust.com.
