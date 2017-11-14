Speakeasy-themed Raucous Auction to benefit local nonprofit arts

On Wednesday, the Virginia Arts of the Book Center (VABC) will host the 2017 Raucous Auction, an annual fundraiser to support the book arts community and facility that is home to the Commonwealth’s largest collection of movable type.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 15, 2017 from 5:30-8:00 PM

WHERE: Virginia Arts of the Book Center, 2125 Ivy Road Suite 5, Charlottesville, VA 22903

(entrance through The Art Box)

COST: Free to attend, with a suggested purchase or donation of $20

This year, the VABC invites lovers of books, art, letterpress, and craft to leave temperance at home and spend the evening supporting a one-of-a-kind community organization in a Prohibition-era speakeasy! Enjoy delicious food along with beer, wine, and 1920s-style cocktails (non-alcoholic options will also be available). The featured exhibition for the evening is VABC’s 2017 collaborative project, A Pack of Lies, a letterpress printed card deck on the theme of untruths.

The stakes will be high in the live and silent auctions, featuring one-of-a-kind and eye-catching pieces of art, letterpress broadsides, artist’s books, and much more by local artists and artisans.

Auctions items and advance online bidding are available at: http://bit.ly/ raucousauctionbid