Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, along with support of BAMA Works, will host Sounds of Summer on Saturday, June 24 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Belmont Park.

Sounds of Summer is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a Saturday evening of music. This event features live music by The Unsuitables and free hot dogs and healthy sides (while it lasts). Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and friends and sit back and relax in beautiful Belmont Park located at 725 Stonehenge Avenue.

Sounds of Summer is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation and BAMA Works.