Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park
Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 11:02 am
Front Page » Events » Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, along with support of BAMA Works, will host Sounds of Summer on Saturday, June 24 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Belmont Park.
Sounds of Summer is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a Saturday evening of music. This event features live music by The Unsuitables and free hot dogs and healthy sides (while it lasts). Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and friends and sit back and relax in beautiful Belmont Park located at 725 Stonehenge Avenue.
Sounds of Summer is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation and BAMA Works.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion