 jump to example.com

Sounds of Summer returns to Belmont Park

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 11:02 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Charlottesville Parks & Recreation, along with support of BAMA Works, will host Sounds of Summer on Saturday, June 24 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm at Belmont Park.

charlottesvilleSounds of Summer is a free community celebration that provides residents and families with a great opportunity to get together and enjoy a Saturday evening of music. This event features live music by The Unsuitables and free hot dogs and healthy sides (while it lasts). Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and friends and sit back and relax in beautiful Belmont Park located at 725 Stonehenge Avenue.

Sounds of Summer is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation and BAMA Works.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Virginia Distillers Association advocates for tax cut on Capitol Hill
Groups blast federal environmental analysis on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Game Notes: Turks ride three-game winning streak into Friday night tilt
P-Nats open second half with win
Sinkhole repairs causing delays on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
Trade show booth ideas to rock your show
McAuliffe announces 2017 Women Veterans Summit
Bridgewater College police chief to serve on Virginia Campus Law Enforcement Organization
Bipartisan bill to advance development of unmanned aircraft systems
Bieber dominates in 3-0 Hillcats shutout win
Gage goes the distance in Squirrels win
Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park touts History at Sunset
Waynesboro YMCA announces Bill Nicholson as director of competitive swimming
Winchester Metals to create 17 new jobs in Frederick County
Sen. Warner meets with Virginia parents opposed to steep Medicaid cuts
Terry McAuliffe on Senate GOP healthcare proposal
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 