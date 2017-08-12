Soul Choice Theatre resents ‘Before You Say I Do’ at Altria Theater

Soul Choice Theatre is bringing the national hit musical stage play ‘Before You Say I Do’ to the Altria Theater in Richmond on Oct. 14.

The production features an all-star cast including Leon (The Temptations), Regina Belle (Grammy Award winning singer), Demetria McKinney (House of Payne), Rodney Perry (Madea’s Big Happy Family), Jackie Christie (Basketball Wives LA), Keith Burke (The Haves and the Have Nots), R&B sensation Shae Wilson, and Billy Sly Williams (Gone In 60 Seconds).

The play embarks on its initial tour leg along the east coast starting out in Columbia, SC on October 7th at Township Auditorium, Charlotte, NC on October 13th at Ovens Auditorium, Richmond, VA on October 14th at Altria Theater, and a show in Raleigh, NC on October 15th at Memorial Auditorium.

Dr. Adele Masters, played by Regina Belle is a world-renowned couple’s therapist. She holds her group couples retreat once a year at a secret location. There, she rips into the couples’ fears, neurotic craziness and hilarious and scandalous secrets, to discover if they are ready for wedding bells or wedding hell. Either way, by the time she’s finished with them, they’ll know everything they should know Before You Say I Do.

“Before You Say I Do is entertainment at its best. There is original music, stellar acting and a story that everyone will be able to relate to,” says Paul D. Hannah. “Marriage and relationships are such universal themes, it’s easy for everyone to find a place to laugh or cry during the show. It’ll be an experience that most won’t forget”