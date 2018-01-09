Do something about your hearing loss

Untreated hearing loss can impact your health and well-being in myriad ways. Hearing loss is often associated with depression, social isolation, high blood pressure, even a higher risk of dangerous falls.

Studies have also noted a link between hearing loss and unemployment and lower wages.

The good news? Hearing loss is well-understood, and there is plenty of hope and abundant help available. By seeking information here, you’ve taken a smart first step in getting the information and help you need.

Symptoms of hearing loss

Difficulty understanding everyday conversation

A feeling of being able to hear but not understand

Having to turn up the TV or radio

Asking others to repeat often

Avoidance of social situations that were once enjoyable

Increased difficulty communicating in noisy situations like restaurants, lively family gatherings, in the car or in group meetings

Tinnitus, or ringing and/or buzzing sounds in the ears

How Hearing Healthcare of Virginia can help

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, hearing loss is the third most common health condition among adults. Our experts can help you stay connected and thrive in daily life. Understand where your strengths and areas of weakness lie so you can take steps toward improvement. Learn what to expect on your first visit with our experienced and reliable experts.

