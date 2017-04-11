Solar info session Thursday in Waynesboro
Published Tuesday, Apr. 11, 2017, 12:00 am
Solar info session Thursday in Waynesboro
VA SUN director Aaron Sutch will conduct an information session on the merits of solar at the Waynesboro Library this coming Thursday at 6 p.m.
The public is invited to listen, ask questions, and learn whether going solar at a discount with their neighbors is for them.
So far, over 60 people have signed up and over 50 have learned that their roof or site is suitable.
The competitive bid process to select an installer will end April 12 when co-op members will decide on one or more solar firms.
The sign-up period for those interested in joining the solar co-op with no obligation ends June 30, 2017.
The web site is vasun.org.
