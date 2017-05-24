 jump to example.com

SoCon: VMI Keydets fall to top-seeded Mercer, 11-6

Published Wednesday, May. 24, 2017, 9:00 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The top-seeded Mercer Bears jumped out to a 7-1 lead on the way to an 11-6 win over the ninth-seeded VMI Keydets, in game three of the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

vmi baseballVMI (23-33) took an early 1-0 lead, but Mercer (39-15) jumped on Keydet starter Matt Eagle quickly in the bottom of the first. The Bears scored five runs before an out was recorded, sparked by a Charlie Madden grand slam, and went on to notch two more in the second inning. VMI got back within three runs at 7-4, but Mercer was able to pull back away on the way to the win.

Offensively, Tyler Tharp had a three-hit game to lead VMI and break the school record for total bases in a single season. Tharp broke Cory Spangenberg’s 140-total base mark that had been sit in 2010.

Madden and JT Thomas had three hits and four RBI apiece to lead the top-seeded Bears.

VMI scored in the first, when Tharp drove in Matt Pita with a RBI single to make it 1-0. Mercer scored the next seven runs, however, and took a 7-1 to the third, when VMI started to peck away.

Peyton Maddox plated a run in that frame with a RBI double, his 16th of the year, and in the fourth, Matt Dunlevy hit a two-run homer to make it 7-4. One out after Dunlevy’s homer, Michael Diodato walked. That put the tying run in the on-deck circle, but Jacob Jaye bounced into a double-play to end the inning.

The Bears then added on in the fifth, with a solo homer by Ryan Hagan and Thomas’ RBI double, and tacked on another in the sixth to increase the margin to 10-4. The Keydets scored two runs in the eighth, but Mercer closer Nick Spear entered and struck out three of VMI’s final five hitters to preserve the win.

An eighth-inning sacrifice fly by the Bears’ Jackson Ware capped the scoring.

On the mound, Eagle (4-4) took the loss after allowing seven of Mercer’s 11 runs. He walked two and gave up six hits in 1 1/3 innings. Austin Cox (4-2) pitched five innings and allowed four runs in a winning effort.

VMI and fifth-seeded Wofford will play an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Weather alters ACC Baseball Championship schedule
Amtrak train, truck collide in Augusta County
McAuliffe pardons mother facing deportation over traffic offense
Kaine on TrumpCare CBO score
UVA football legend Sonny Randle passes away
Sextuplets successfully delivered at VCU Medical Center
Virginia names Andres Pedroso head men’s tennis coach
Hillcats even series at Wilmington with 4-2 win
Back to their roots: Wilson Fairchild headlining July 4
Augusta Health honors Dick Graham Scholarship winner
Granules India to invest $35 million to expand pharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing operation
Regenerative medicine researcher’s startup companies give hope to patients
Shenandoah Valley Bach Festival’s silver anniversary season mixes old, new
VMI blasts The Citadel in SoCon play-in game, 8-0
Hillcats blanked at Wilmington, 3-0
VDOT wins Richmond Technology award for SMART SCALE web tool
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 