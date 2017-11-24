SMG-managed venues in Richmond to serve as Toys for Tots drop-off locations through Dec. 17

SMG Richmond will continue its annual tradition of helping needy children in the Richmond Region by teaming with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program this holiday season.

Three SMG-managed venues–Richmond Coliseum (601 E. Leigh St.), Altria Theater (6 N. Laurel St.) and Dominion Arts Center (600 E. Grace St.)—will serve as drop-off locations for new, unwrapped toys through Dec. 17. Toys can be dropped off in the specially marked locations during normal office hours and during all public events at the three venues.

On business days, donations can be made at the Richmond Coliseum administrative office on Leigh St. from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., the Altria Theater box office from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and the Dominion Arts Center box office from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

“We at SMG always strive to give back to the Richmond community and are proud of our partnership with Toys for Tots,” General Manager Dwight Johnson said. “We encourage our guests to help those in need during the holidays by bringing a new toy to one of our upcoming events.”

Through this partnership, SMG Richmond assists Toys for Tots in its goal to deliver a message of hope to less fortunate youngsters through a new toy at Christmas. This is the fifth year SMG has teamed with Toys for Tots to collect toys for the children of Richmond.

