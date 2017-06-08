Small companies need more payment options

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Small companies have a lot on their minds and it is often expected of them to perform in some respects at the same capacity as a fully fledged, established enterprise. However, that’s obviously not very easy to do. There are some things that small businesses can take care of right away however, meaning that they can step in the shoes of bigger companies without needing years of experience beforehand. It’s actually recommended that small companies head the warning of larger more successful businesses such as having multiple payment methods. The difference between having a magnetic card reader or not having one is of crucial significance.

This applies to any business, so it doesn’t matter if you own a grocery store, sell clothes or offer artisanal products. Here are some of the most important benefits that come with the choice of implementing multiple payment methods.

Keep customers in mind

The customer is always right. You’ve surely heard this saying a million times even before you’ve started your own business. This means that the customer must feel appreciated and comfortable while visiting your business. This is the main condition that will ensure their return. One way to do this is to make sure that they are able to pay with the method they like the most or which is the most convenient for them.

Keep it professional

If you’re aiming to build a professional enterprise, you’ve got to look the part from the very beginning. Make sure that your business screams “professionalism” by offering all the popular payment methods available. New ones might surface while some of the existing ones might fade out of popularity. Keeping track of these trends will help your business stay on top and gain the appreciation and admiration of customers.

Don’t just get a slice of the pie, get a bite out of all the slices

Why settle for having exposure to only a small fraction of the market when you can sell your goods to the entire market and even other markets? The important thing towards achieving this is to allow people to pay how they want to. Different customers will want different payment methods and not having a specific one might be a deal breaker. Having all the standards one which are most often found in the system will guarantee you a larger market exposure from the start.

Cater to foreign business

You might receive international business which means that you need to be able to cater to their needs. If you only offer one method of payment you are drastically lowering your chances of having the foreign customers able to pay without inconveniences. In other words, you want foreign customers to appreciate your business just as much as local ones. If you only accept cash at your company, there are high chances that they will have to go all the way to the bank. Give them credit card and other ways to pay and things will look a lot different.