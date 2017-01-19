 jump to example.com

Small business owners: Join the mobile app revolution

Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 12:47 pm

augusta free press mobile appSmall business owners: these four numbers will get your attention.

  • 200: Smartphone users spend an average of 200 minutes per day on their mobile devices.
  • 89: Smartphone users spend 89 percent of their time on their mobile devices using mobile apps.
  • 52: Mobile apps now account for 52 percent of all time spent on digital media.
  • 42: Forty-two percent of all mobile sales generated from the leading 500 merchants came from mobile apps.

Can a mobile app benefit your small business? Definitely. But the more important question is: can your small business afford to develop an app?

Definitely.

 

Speaking from experience

We at Augusta Free Press struggled with how to reconcile the numbers reflecting the potential reach of mobile apps and the cost involved in building and maintaining an app for our own business.

We finally found a solid app development platform and went about the task of building the first Augusta Free Press news mobile app, which we launched via the App Store and Google Play last month.

With the success of the first AFP mobile app, we’re now ready to work with existing clients and new clients in Virginia to develop simple, yet effective, especially cost-effective, mobile apps.

 

The cost: not nearly as much as you’d think

If you’ve ever priced a mobile app before, you know that you can’t get even a basic app for less than $5,000, and most app developers won’t bother themselves with projects that start below $10,000.

We didn’t have that amount of money to invest in a mobile app for Augusta Free Press, either, so we’re there with you.

But how does $1,000 grab you for the up-front development cost? That, plus a monthly maintenance cost of $49.95, and your mobile app is in the App Store and Google Play.

 

What you get

  • Mobile app development
  • App made available for download in the App Store and Google Play
  • AFP works with you to develop a strategy for using your mobile app to increase business

The key to having a mobile app is to use it to send out push notifications to clients and customers informing them of upcoming events, sales, new products and more.

AFP will develop your mobile app, get it published and then assist you in developing and implementing a plan for using it to drive sales.

And at a price point that works for your small business.

Join the mobile app revolution. It doesn’t have to be just for the big boys.

 

Contact Us Today

Contact us at augustafreepress2@gmail.com to learn more.

