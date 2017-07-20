SMAC swimmers win events at state long course championships
Three swimmers from the SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA won events at the 2017 Virginia Long Course Summer Awards Meet held July 14-16.
- Haley Sheffield won the 11-12 400 Free (5:08.34) and 50 Fly (:33.83). Both were Age Group Championship qualifying times.
- Claudia James won the 15&O 50 Free (:29.75)
- Kristen Wagner won the 15&O 50 Free (1:02.68) and 200 IM (2:36.27). Her 100 Free was an Age Group Championship Qualifying time.
