SMAC swimmers win events at state long course championships

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Three swimmers from the SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA won events at the 2017 Virginia Long Course Summer Awards Meet held July 14-16.

The winners: