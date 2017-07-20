 jump to example.com

SMAC swimmers win events at state long course championships

Published Thursday, Jul. 20, 2017, 7:42 pm

Three swimmers from the SMAC swim team at the Waynesboro YMCA won events at the 2017 Virginia Long Course Summer Awards Meet held July 14-16.

smacThe winners:

  • Haley Sheffield won the 11-12 400 Free (5:08.34) and 50 Fly (:33.83).  Both were Age Group Championship qualifying times.
  • Claudia James won the 15&O 50 Free (:29.75)
  • Kristen Wagner won the 15&O 50 Free (1:02.68) and 200 IM (2:36.27).  Her 100 Free was an Age Group Championship Qualifying time.
