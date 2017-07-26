Sly Clyde Ciderworks to invest in the City of Hampton

Sly Clyde Ciderworks is opening the Hampton Roads region’s first hard cider production facility in the historic Phoebus community of Hampton.

The company will create seven new jobs, invest nearly half a million dollars, and purchase 100 percent of its apples from Virginia farmers. The cidery will feature a tasting room in a renovated, historic house, production building, large outdoor seating area, and a small heirloom apple orchard. Sly Clyde Ciderworks also plans for robust distribution of its products to restaurants throughout the region.

“The investment Sly Clyde Ciderworks will make in Hampton, along with their commitment to source 100 percent of their apples from Virginia growers, demonstrates the impact agriculture can have on urban areas of the Commonwealth,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Investments like this create jobs, tourism activity, and growth in the tax base, while providing new markets for Virginia’s farmers. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft beverage industry and our ongoing efforts to build a new Virginia economy.”

“Through its commitment to sourcing ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers, Sly Clyde Ciderworks is further supporting Virginia’s robust apple industry,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with the City of Hampton through the AFID Program to support this new local business in a flourishing industry.”

“We look forward to crafting amazing hard cider in Hampton Roads using Virginia-grown apples,” said Tim Smith of Sly Clyde Ciderworks. “Phoebus is becoming a hub of new businesses as a result of investments from the City of Hampton and the Commonwealth of Virginia. We plan for our locally crafted Sly Clyde Cider to be one of the anchors in Phoebus’ renewal.”

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck added “We are happy to see Doug and Tim Smith, brothers with deep family ties to the community, developing Sly Clyde Ciderworks, a new and unique business that capitalizes on a growing trend of wine fermented from apples instead of grapes. We’d also like to thank Governor Terry McAuliffe, Agriculture Secretary Basil L. Gooden and others for the valuable economic grants that will help the Smith’s get this new venture off the ground. Not only do the brothers show their faith in Hampton’s economic future – which is strong – but they are coming ‘home,’ in a sense, to property in Phoebus that has been in their family for more than 100 years.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Hampton and Sly Clyde Cider to secure this project for Virginia. Governor McAuliffe approved an $30,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund, which Hampton will match with local funds.