Slania shuts down Senators: Squirrels win third straight

Published Tuesday, Jul. 25, 2017, 9:45 pm

San Francisco Giants 40-man member Dan Slania shut down Harrisburg over 6.2 innings, leading Richmond (42-58) in a 6-0 win over the Senators on Tuesday. Slania orchestrated just the third shutout of the season for the Richmond pitching staff, sending the Squirrels to their third consecutive victory. Richmond put the game away by scoring four runs in the seventh inning. The Squirrels seek the series sweep on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsRichmond hurler Dan Slania navigated through a scoreless outing, leading Richmond to their third straight win. Slania did have his fair share of runners, but was able to work around bases loaded in the second inning and another pair of runners in the third. Slania struck out one and walked three over the first three frames, using 48 pitches in the process.

Harrisburg lefty Matt Crownover also worked with runners on base over the first few innings and was touched up for a run in the third. With two outs, Jerry Sands drilled a triple into the right center field gap, scoring Myles Schroder from first base. Sands’ third triple of the season moved Richmond ahead 1-0.

Crownonver kept the Senators close through the middle innings, lasting a full six innings in the defeat. The lefty walked Jerry Sands to start the bottom of the sixth, leading to the second Richmond run. Sands took second on a base hit and scored when Rando Moreno’s single found right field. Sands side stepped the tag at the plate to give the Squirrels an insurance run. Crownover (0-5) allowed the two runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out one.

Slania carried Richmond deep into the game, returning with a 2-0 lead to start the seventh. The burly right-hander retired a pair of outs in the inning and departed the game with a runner on first base. Reliever Jarret Martin took over and ended the inning after he walked the first batter he faced. Slania left in line for the win, tossing 6.2 innings. He did not allow a run, allowing five hits and four walks. Slania struck out two and threw 99 pitches.

All-Star reliever Ryan Brinley entered for Harrisburg in the seventh and struggled to find the strike zone. The Squirrels loaded the bases on a pair of walks and a base hit, setting up Sands and Hobson for RBI singles. Jeff Arnold then delivered the knockout blow with a double that bounced off the track and over the wall. Anrold’s ninth double of the year gave Richmond a 6-0 edge.

Right-handed reliever Dillon McNamara pitched a scorless eighth inning in his Richmond debut. McNamara was acquired in a trade last week from New York. Vic black tossed the ninth to finish the game.

