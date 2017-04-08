 jump to example.com

Slade, Squirrels dash towards wild win

Published Saturday, Apr. 8, 2017, 11:02 pm

richmond flying squirrelsFlying Squirrels center fielder Slade Heathcott plated the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, leading Richmond (2-1) over Hartford (1-2), 3-2 on Saturday night at The Diamond. Heathcott collected three hits and reliever D.J. Snelton picked up the win in his Double-A debut with two flawless innings of work. Reyes Moronta struck out the side to secure the win and earn his first save of the season.

With the game tied 2-2, Heathcott singled to start the bottom of the eighth inning. Brandon Bednar then executed a sacrifice bunt and Hunter Cole pushed Heathcott to third base with a fly ball to right field. That’s when relief pitcher Neil Ramirez (0-1) tossed a wild pitch past the catcher, bringing Heathcott in with the go-ahead run.

Hartford nearly tied things up in the top of the ninth inning due to an error to open the frame. Ashley Graeter reached second base to lead off the inning on a dropped fly ball, but Closer Reyes Moronta buckled down and struck out the side to end the game. Moronta earned the save in his Double-A debut.

Richmond manufactured the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning against Hartford starter Yency Almonte. Slade Heathcott opened the inning with a base hit to centerfield and advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw.  After a fly ball out moved Heathcott to third base, Hunter Cole brought him home with a sacrifice fly to right-center field for a 1-0 lead.

Sam Coonrod was in control for the Squirrels in his first start of the season. The righty faced the minimum through the first three innings of work and struck out one batter in each of the first four innings.

Hartford evened the score in the top of the fourth inning. Third baseman Ryan McMahon connected on a two-out single and Dillon Thomas brought him home via a booming double to center field. Coonrod retired the next hitter to end the inning. The righty used 55 pitches through the first four innings.

Both teams plated a run in the fifth inning to keep the game knotted at 2-2. Max White doubled for the Yard Goats to lead off the top of the fifth and then pitcher Almonte drove him home with a slicing double out to left field. Richmond countered by using a leadoff walk from Rando Moreno and an RBI double to left off the bat of Heathcott.

Both hurlers, Coonrod and Almonte, lasted into the sixth inning. Coonrod finished his outing by punching out the last two batters he faced in the sixth inning. The righty allowed just two runs on six hits on 83 pitches but received a no-decision in the outing. Almonte also lacked a decision and worked 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season. He struck out three and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits.

Richmond reliever D.J. Snelton earned the win by tossing a flawless seventh and eighth inning. Snelton (1-0) struck out a pair to begin his outing and picked up four consecutive ground balls to finish it.

The Flying Squirrels seven game season-opening homestand continues on Sunday with Brunch and Baseball at 12:05 p.m. The first 2,000 fans (all ages) will receive a free fleece blanket thanks to American Family Fitness.  RHP Cory Taylor (0-0, 0.00) will get the start for Richmond against Hartford RHP Parker French (0-0, 0.00). Tickets and promotional information can be found atwww.squirrelsbaseball.com

